Listening to your favourite playlist while working? Understand which music helps in maintaining and diverting focus

Everyone has an intimate relationship with music. It has a creative way of adding tune and rhythm to even the most mundane work. It's very common to listen to music while working. In fact, many even have dedicated playlists for specific work, from intense study or work sessions to laid-back reading. Many are in the habit of listening to music while working.(Shutterstock)

But does it hinder focus and affect productivity anyhow? In an interview with HT, Dr Ajit Dandekar, HoD of Psychiatry and Mental Health at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai shared the nuances of listening to background music while working.

He said, “Background music, depending on its type and intensity, can help enhance or disturb focus.” This shows that music can both maintain or hurt focus. It shows the spectrum of music as well helping to stay both locked in or become distracted.

When music can be distracting

Listening to music while working intensively can be distracting and may make one break out singing instead. (Shutterstock)

Dr Dandekar said, “Studies have shown that high-intensity music, like rock or hip-hop can prove to be distracting while performing cognitive tasks such as reading or comprehension. Individuals are also found to be performing less effectively while listening to classical or lyrical music as compared to functioning in silence. This is due to the ‘attention drainage effect,’ in which the lyrics or beats, unconsciously draw your attention and reduce your focus on the task at hand. Especially if the music is rich in lyrics or beats. ”

While music can certainly brighten up the task at hand, songs with strong beats or lyrics can sometimes lead people to break out singing like Disney characters or daydream to the rhythm, abandoning their work. The spotlight is on you and you surely channel epic main character energy but sadly your work and productivity will suffer. Avoid high-intensity songs when working on tasks that are cognitively demanding.

When music is soothing

For less intensive activities like painting, music can be a source of inspiration.(Shutterstock)

Music exists on a vast spectrum, with an almost limitless range of tunes, pitches, beats, and styles. Within this vast diversity, certain types of music can actively help maintain focus.

Dr Dandekar explained which types of music can be beneficial. He said, “Some individuals, involved in more creative or automated tasks, find soothing instrumental music of Santoor or flute beneficial. Painters, sculptors, assembly line workers or those involved in more manual tasks, even like exercising or jogging, prefer having such background music to break the monotony and improve efficiency. ”

He further concluded by saying, “Ultimately, music is a highly personal choice. Finding the right balance between the task and the type of music may take some trial and error-or in some cases, the best option might be complete silence.”

For less cognitively demanding and more artistic activities, music sets the ground to remove the monotony from the task. Writing or reading is a highly cognitive task, demanding strict attention, but for more routine or creative activities, music can make it more lively.

Instrumental music, without lyrics or strong beats, may help maintain focus. As Dr. Dandekar mentioned that at the end of the day, people need to figure out at their own pace which type of music helps them be more productive.

