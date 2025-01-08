Puppy yoga to art therapy: Unwind and recharge with these alternative holistic wellness practices

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, from working on tight deadlines to inadvertently getting trapped in doomscrolling and binge-watching till late at night, it’s only human to long for a day off to unplug and relax. While short trips are often considered a great way to de-stress and feel rejuvenated, not everyone has the luxury of taking several days off for a long getaway. Instead, several holistic wellness options promise a relaxing day, a much-needed break for you to recharge. De-stress and have fun by showing your creative side. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT, Vikaas Gutgutia, Founder and MD of Soulebratation, a holistic wellness centre in Delhi, listed three alternative wellness options: puppy yoga, art therapy, and sound healing.

Puppy yoga

Make yoga fun with cute dogs. (Shutterstock)

Imagine how fun it is to stretch it out with adorable puppies climbing onto your back or playfully joining in on your yoga poses. Yoga has never been quite like this so fun with puppies darting across your mat, wagging tails for belly rubs, or curling up in your lap during your meditation.

Vikaas Gutgutia explained its benefits, “The practice combines the physical gains of yoga—improved flexibility, balance, and core strength—with the proven stress-relief benefits of interacting with animals. Time spent with puppies has been shown to lower cortisol levels and elevate oxytocin, the ‘love hormone,’ promoting an overall sense of happiness and well-being. For beginners and seasoned yogis alike, the laughter and lightheartedness that accompany a puppy yoga session are therapeutic in their own right.”

Art therapy

Paint the canvas to defuse your worries. (Shutterstock)

Channel your inner Van Gogh and Picasso, letting off steam and bringing artistic creations to life. Just picking up the brush and letting the canvas paint your worries away feels so cathartic. Whether you are a seasoned artist or someone who only draws doodles when bored, art therapy has a lot to offer for everyone.

Vikaas Gutgutia explained the ancient roots of art therapy. He said, “Art therapy offers a unique pathway to healing by turning creative expression into a transformative experience. Since ancient times, art has been a tool for emotional release and self-discovery. Modern art therapy builds on this legacy, using painting, drawing, sculpting or even unconventional materials like leaves and twigs to help individuals process their emotions and find clarity.”

He shared the benefits of art therapy:

Stress relief- Art helps one be more calm and at ease.

Mindfulness- It improves focus and helps the mind to find clarity.

Emotional expression- Unsaid words are expressed better in art sometimes.

Personal growth- The process of bringing something to life builds a sense of accomplishment. It nurtures a deeper understanding and strengthens emotional resilience.

Sound healing

The vibrations of instruments used in sound healing assist to relax and calm down. (Shutterstock)

Sound healing taps into your senses, calming your mind and body with the soothing vibrations of various instruments.

Vikaas traced the history of sound healing and said, “Sound healing is an ancient practice with roots in cultures across the globe. For centuries, Tibetan monks have used singing bowls during meditation, while Aboriginal Australians have employed the didgeridoo as a healing instrument.”

This practice has surged in contemporary times with several wellness centres offering sound healing to calm down and relax. Vikaas further added to explain how sound healing works, “The practice uses the vibrations of instruments like gongs, gongs, and tuning forks to create deep relaxation and harmony. These vibrations travel through the body, which is primarily composed of water, helping to release tension and calm the nervous system. The resonance can even influence brainwave activity, shifting the mind from active states to calmer, meditative ones, making it easier to manage stress and gain clarity.”

Furthermore, since sound healing works on frequencies, it is very adaptable. Vikaas elaborated," For instance, specific frequencies can address individual needs, such as reducing anxiety, improving focus, or promoting restful sleep. Vibrations that target the vagus nerve help regulate stress responses, while those tuned to the heart chakra foster emotional balance and self-love."

He advised that first-timers should enter sessions with an open mind, focusing on slow, deep breathing to amplify the calming effects. Regular sessions might lead to long-term benefits, from improved mental clarity to greater emotional resilience.

Although he cautioned that sound healing is not for everyone. He urged people with sound sensitivity, tinnitus, or sound-induced epilepsy should approach with caution. Similarly, pregnant individuals, particularly in the first trimester, as well as people with pacemakers or certain heart and nerve conditions, are advised to consult healthcare professionals before participating.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.