Can music change memories? New research reveals the emotional power of your favourite songs

Do you know that feeling when a song starts playing, and you're instantly flooded with memories? Maybe it's the jam you always played while getting ready for a big night out or the one that reminds you of a spontaneous road trip with friends. Most of us think of these musical moments as clear, unchangeable snapshots of the past. Recent research suggests that music doesn't just bring back memories; it might actually alter the way we remember them. (Also read: Stress can make you anxious about harmless things: Study reveals how it alters fear memories )

The connection between music and brain

When you listen to music, it’s not just your ears doing the work. Your brain’s emotion and memory centres, like the hippocampus, which helps store and retrieve memories, and the amygdala, the hub for processing emotions, light up too. This explains why some songs don’t just stick with you but feel deeply tied to emotional moments in your life.

Study reveals music can reshape memories and influence emotions.(Pixabay)

We already know music has the power to trigger emotions and bring memories rushing back. But what if it goes beyond that? Could music actually change how we feel about those memories? This question leads to the concept of memory reactivation—the idea that every time you recall a memory, it becomes temporarily flexible, opening the door for new emotions or details to weave into the original experience.

Can music change how you remember?

Yiren Ren, along with Thackery Brown and University of Colorado Boulder researchers Sophia Mehdizadeh and Grace Leslie, found that music can reshape memories. Participants who listened to emotional music while recalling neutral stories later remembered those stories with emotional tones matching the music.

Brain scans revealed heightened activity in the amygdala and hippocampus that is the key areas for emotional memory during these recalls. The study also showed strong links between these regions and visual sensory processing, suggesting music can infuse emotions into the mental images we form while remembering.

Power of music to reframe memories

Research suggests that music acts as an emotional catalyst, intertwining with memories and subtly reshaping their emotional tone. This highlights the surprising flexibility of memories, which can be influenced by external auditory cues during recall.

Research reveals music's potential to change how we remember emotions.(Pixabay)

These findings have exciting implications. For individuals with depression or PTSD, where negative memories dominate, the right music could help reframe those memories positively, reducing their emotional weight over time. This opens the door to music-based interventions for mental health treatments.

In everyday life, it underscores the power of the soundtrack you choose. The music playing while you reminisce or go about your day might shape how you recall those moments in the future. So, the next time you hit play on your favourite playlist, remember—it’s not just your mood you’re influencing but your future memories too.