Is multitasking boosting productivity or draining your energy? Understand key differences and when to draw the line

With so much happening around us, multitasking may feel like the only way to gain control and make sense of everything. In the eternal race against time, you feel like you are always running out of time. Multitasking seems like a go-to solution for this. Multitasking may seem like the norm, but it's not good for your mental wellbeing.(Shutterstock)

Juggling different tasks simultaneously might seem like it will result in quicker output, saving time. But is it truly productive, or is it actually draining you?

In an interview with HT, Dr Ajit Dandekar, HoD, Psychiatry and Mental Health at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, shared a detailed breakdown of the science behind multitasking, when to draw the line and more. He called multitasking a ‘double-edged sword.’

Impact on efficiency

Multitasking has become a norm in the hustle culture.(Shutterstock)

Multitasking hampers efficiency and the quality of the output. Multitasking involves doing two tasks or more and going back and forth. Dr Dandekar explained how this switching costs efficiency.

He said, “Multitasking is a double-edged sword with mixed results depending on the situation and tasks involved. Several studies have shown that one may not be able to perform with similar efficiency and accuracy due to ‘switching costs’—the psychological effort, needed to reorient and adapt for the new tasks. It’s true that multitasking has become a necessity in modern professional environment, but at the same time, it can lead to cognitive overload and fatigue. ”

When multitasking works and when it does not

Juggling between different tasks can be draining.(Shutterstock)

Understanding the fine line when multitasking works revolves around the intensity of the tasks involved. The constant back-and-forth switching or even simultaneously focusing on multiple tasks can be stressful. These tasks often clash, and ironically, what started out as a way to maximize productivity can end up diminishing it in reality.

It's important to understand which tasks are suitable for multitasking and which ones are not. Some demanding tasks require sharp, undivided attention, while routine, automated tasks can be multitasked and become manageable.

Dr Dandekar explained the finer nitty gritty of the nuanced approach. He said, “It's observed that some individuals can multitask better than others, specifically if the task involved is automated and requires minimal manual intervention. Tasks which require deep concentration, like writing or problem-solving cannot be done while multitasking as it may disturb your focus and efficiency. However, pairing two automated or creative tasks such as painting or sculpting while listening to music, can be effective. One can also combine desk-oriented tasks with a few physical ones to break the monotony and improve focus. Multitask strategically by not combining two tasks that require similar cognitive resources.”

Illuminating the side-effects of multitasking, he said, “Most importantly, draw the line where multitasking leads to stress, mistakes, or reduced productivity. While it’s an unavoidable part of life, knowing when to focus on one task can make work more effective and less exhausting.”

Understanding the distinction between different tasks and their intensity is crucial to ensure multitasking leads to productivity and not burnout.

Women better at multitasking

Across generations, women have been multitasking.(Shutterstock)

Dr Dandekar pointed out that women may have an inherent advantage when it comes to multitasking. He said, “Women have generally been better at multitasking, likely because it evolved as a survival trait. Since the Stone Age, they’ve juggled raising children, cooking, managing the home, and socializing-all while men focused on hunting. Generations of balancing these responsibilities may have shaped their ability to handle multiple tasks at once.”

So to sum it up, multitasking requires one to evaluate the tasks at hand. Based on the nature of work, people should decide whether to multitask or not. Some tasks are intensive and need high cognitive processing. Those may not be best suited for multitasking as they need proper attention. Trying to stuff in some other task may lead to burnout.

Instead of multitasking, focus on a single task for better output quality.

