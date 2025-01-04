Alaya F shares 4 ‘tried and tested tips’ to transform you into your most productive self: Watch

Bollywood actor Alaya F is also a dedicated fitness and health enthusiast who frequently gives her followers, some glimpses into her workout routines, beauty hacks and wellness tips through her Instagram diaries. Recently, she revealed four productivity tips that she swears by, to stay focused and efficient. Alaya F shares 4 essential tips for boosting your productivity this year.(Instagram/@alayaf)

On Saturday, Alaya gave her fans a weekend treat by sharing a video on Instagram. Along with the post, she wrote, "What if I told you that I had 4 tried and tested tips to turn you into your most productive self this year?" She added, “It's a new year, and we're all trying to do our best and be our best. So here are 4 tips from a former lazy girl procrastinator (me🙋🏻‍♀️) that helped form the base for my productive lifestyle. Save it, try it, and let me know how it goes!”

Alaya then went on to share her tips in the video that instantly trended viral among fitness enthusiasts. Let's take a look at them -

1. Don't oversleep

Alaya emphasises the importance of maintaining a balanced sleep schedule. She shared, "Now, we all know that a lack of sleep is bad and sleep is really important. But excess sleep will also make you feel fatigued and lethargic. So, find out what your optimal number of hours is and stick to that."

2. Plan your day in excruciating detail

Alaya stresses the importance of detailed planning. The diva asserted, "Plan out your day in excruciating detail—no matter how big or small the task is. Take your bigger tasks and break them into smaller, more manageable ones. And as you keep finishing them, keep ticking them off. This simple act releases dopamine, reduces feelings of being overwhelmed, and gives you a visual reminder of the progress you're making."

3. The five-minute rule

Alaya described this as her favourite tip and explained, “If you're struggling to start a task, don't stress about it. Just tell yourself you'll do it for five minutes. If, after those five minutes, you still don't feel like continuing, leave it and try another day. But most of the time, starting builds such good momentum that you end up finishing the task because starting is always the hardest part.”

4. Romanticise your productivity

Alaya suggested, “Treat yourself when you finish your tasks and keep telling yourself how much you love being this productive and sorted person. Build a positive association with completing things—it really helps prevent burnout. Remember, you're not just working; you're building the life you want. Balance is key. Focus on progress, not perfection.”

She ended with a thoughtful reminder, “Productivity isn't about doing everything—it's about doing just enough.”