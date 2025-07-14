Are you physically active? Study says it can lower your death risk

Maintaining physical health in adulthood isn’t just about preventing illness, it can be a matter of life and death. A study led by Ruyi Yu and Dr. Gregore I. Mielke from the University of Queensland offers compelling evidence highlighting the critical importance of staying physically active. Also read | How much exercise you really need each week: Are you following it? Active adults are at a lesser risk of dying due to heart conditions when compared to their peers who follow a sedentary lifestyle. (Adobe Stock)

The study was published in British Journal of Sports Medicine, which shows that adults who stay consistent in their physical activity, or steadily increase it over time, are at a lesser risk of dying (from 20 to 40 percent). It also showed how active adults are at a lesser risk of dying due to heart conditions when compared to their peers who follow a sedentary lifestyle.

Findings of the study

The study was done by tracking eight major medical databases to understand previous studies that are relevant to the research. 85 studies involving millions of participants from around the globe were selected for the analysis.

Instead of checking on people about their exercise habits, the study tracked the exercise patterns of people over multiple segments of time. The participants were then divided into four categories – people who were consistently active, people who increased their activity, people who decreased it, and people who followed a sedentary lifestyle. Also read | 5 incredible health benefits of exercising in the morning: Weight management to mental clarity

Regular exercise keeps the bones strong and healthy.(Shutterstock)

The results were eye-opening. It was observed that people who were consistently actively demonstrated 29% lesser risk of death from any cause. In fact, when researchers looked at people who engaged in leisure-time physical activity, the mortality risk dropped to 39%. People who increased their physical activity showed a lower risk of death from 22 to 27 percent.

How much exercise is enough exercise?

This study also explored how much exercise is needed to reduce mortality risks. It was observed that the biggest mortality risk reductions happened for people who met the basic exercise guidelines - 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. Also read | Here's how much you should exercise for a healthy heart

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.