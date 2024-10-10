How much exercise you require each week and how vigorous it should be can vary depending on your age and goals. Exercise is vital because it strengthens and builds muscle in key body parts, such as the heart and bones hence, experts recommend it should be done every week. How much exercise you really need each week: Are you following it? (Image by Freepik)

The Ultimate Guide to Weekly Exercise:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sreekanth Shetty, Director and HOD - Department of Cardiology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “In addition to two strength-training sessions, general guidelines suggest 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week. Walking is helpful for cardiovascular exercise but it doesn’t improve your muscles, thus for those who say I walk 10,000 steps daily, please remember that just aids in cardiac not strength.”

Cardio or Strength - the Perfect Workout Balance for Your Fitness Goals?

To achieve weight loss, he suggested, “Aim for four to five days of moderate-intensity cardio; however, if your focus is on general health, three days may be sufficient. Cardio is great for enhancing heart health, endurance and calorie burning. Cardio exercises like walking, running, cycling, or swimming should ideally be performed three to five times a week.”

Some of zone 1 cardio exercises are walking on a treadmill at a comfortable pace, taking your dog for a walk, slow walking, and cycling.(Pixabay)

Alongside two or more days of muscle-strengthening workouts each week, the American Heart Association recommends that individuals participate in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity weekly. Dr Sreekanth Shetty advised, “This can be broken down into manageable intervals, such as three sessions of 25 minutes of vigorous exercise or five sessions of 30 minutes of moderate exercise. Targeting the main muscular groups in the body, such as the arms, back, chest and legs, strength training should be done two to three days a week. These workouts support improved bone density, increased metabolism and muscle growth.”

Strength training is essential since it improves your general health, increases muscular mass and improves your endurance. Dr Sreekanth Shetty added, “You can practice flexibility exercises like yoga or stretching daily. Engaging in these activities can increase the range of motion, avoid stiffness, and lower the chance of injury. Stretching for a mere 10 to 15 minutes after your workout will speed up recuperation and increase mobility in general.”

Incorporating few sets of strength training twice a week – push ups, squats, lunges, planks and crunches would make for an ideal workout regime for people looking to optimise their health (Shutterstock)

Asserting that days of rest are essential for muscle healing and injury prevention, Dr Sreekanth Shetty said, “To prevent overtraining, make sure you practice various muscle groups on different days. Include one or two days of rest in your weekly schedule to give your body time to heal. Pay attention to your body's cues because overtraining can result in burnout, injuries, and poor performance.”

Achieving long-term fitness success requires a balance of recovery, intensity and frequency. Dr Sreekanth Shetty concluded, “Enhancing cardiovascular health helps lower inflammation and blood pressure while strengthening bones can aid in preventing osteoporosis. Additionally, exercise benefits mental health, as our brains function like muscles. Cardiovascular workouts can elevate mood, reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease and support weight loss, while muscle-building exercises boost metabolism and endurance.”