Training for marathon or competitive sport? Nutritionist shares hydration habits every athlete should follow
Beware of dehydration as it can lower your stamina and affect performance. Learn how to hydrate yourself properly.
For an athlete, stamina is crucial for performance, and hydration acts as one of its main, foundational pillars. Irrespective of the kind of athlete you are, whether you are training for a marathon or regularly play a competitive sport, the right strategy helps you with endurance, recovery, and performance.
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Nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel, metabolic reset and body transformation specialist, told HT Lifestyle that hydration is much more nuanced than simply drinking more water. This advice can be reductive, especially for athletes, because proper hydration also involves maintaining the right balance of fluids and electrolytes. But first, she addressed the common performance roadblock: dehydration. It does not solely happen because of limited water intake.
How does dehydration show up in athletes?
The nutritionist stated that dehydration can show up in several different ways and does not happen only during intense workouts. It can also be influenced by diet or training conditions. Here is a comprehensive list of signs, as shared by the expert, that may indicate dehydration:
- Excess sweating while training
- Poor fluid intake throughout the day
- Training in hot and humid environments
- High-protein diets with inadequate water intake
- Long-duration or high-intensity workouts, multiple times a day
Kinita also cautioned that sweat loss and dehydration can affect athletic performance in several ways, including:
- Early fatigue
- Reduces stamina
- Poor endurance
- Increased muscle soreness because of dehydration makes it harder for oxygen and nutrients to reach the muscles.
- Sweating causes loss of sodium and potassium, which causes a drop in energy levels, cramps, headaches and brain fog during training.
Correct hydration habit
The expert emphasised that rehydration for athletes cannot include plain water alone.
“You need to have a strategic plan that combines electrolyte-rich fluids along with water,” she said.
When it comes to frequency, she said that it can vary depending on the sport a person plays. However, she shared some basic thumb rules that can help athletes get started:
- Always start the training well-hydrated by consuming fluids before the session.
- Keep replacing the sweat loss with water and salts during the session.
- Restore and replenish the lost fluids and electrolytes immediately post the session for faster recovery.
- Don’t wait till you get thirsty; thirst is a sign that your body is already beginning to get dehydrated.
- If you are sensitive to caffeine, monitor your caffeine intake not just through coffee but also from energy drinks, supplements, and green tea.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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