Feeling foggy at work? Physician explains how dehydration silently affects focus, memory, mood and productivity

Dr Aslam highlighted that the human brain is made up of nearly 75 percent water, making it highly dependent on adequate hydration to function efficiently. Water helps maintain blood circulation to the brain, supports communication between nerve cells, and plays an important role in regulating body temperature and energy levels.

Why hydration matters more than we think

"Many people don't realise that by the time they feel thirsty, their body is already experiencing a fluid deficit. Even mild dehydration can reduce concentration, slow reaction time, affect mood, and leave people feeling mentally exhausted," said Dr Aslam.

We often blame stress, lack of sleep , or long working hours when we struggle to concentrate, feel irritable, or experience constant fatigue. However, one of the most overlooked reasons behind these everyday challenges is something far simpler—dehydration. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mohsin Aslam, consultant physician at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad, shared how dehydration can affect the way the brain functions.

When the body loses fluids through sweating, heat exposure, physical activity, or even prolonged hours in air-conditioned environments without replacing them adequately, cognitive performance can begin to decline.

"This isn't something that only affects athletes or people working outdoors. Office professionals, students, frequent travellers, and even those working from home can experience subtle dehydration that impacts their daily productivity," explains Dr Aslam.

The hidden signs of mild dehydration Dehydration doesn't always begin with intense thirst. In many cases, the body sends quieter signals that are often ignored or mistaken for stress.

Some common signs include:

Difficulty concentrating

Brain fog

Frequent headaches

Irritability

Low energy despite adequate sleep

Dry mouth

Reduced alertness

These symptoms may seem unrelated, but together they can significantly reduce workplace productivity performance and overall wellbeing.

Why are Indians more vulnerable According to Dr Aslam, India's climate makes maintaining hydration particularly challenging. High temperatures, humidity, long commutes, outdoor exposure, and increasingly sedentary indoor lifestyles create conditions where people lose fluids throughout the day without consciously replacing them. Adding to this are habits like consuming multiple cups of tea or coffee, skipping water during busy workdays, and relying on thirst as the only reminder to drink fluids.