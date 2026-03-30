Dermatologist explains 6 causes of dark circles and how to figure out what’s causing yours; it’s not just lack of sleep

Highlighting the importance of knowing the cause of dark circles, Dr Jain pointed out the following:

Taking to X on March 28, Dr Jain revealed that there are six prominent causes for the formation of dark circles, with the lack of sleep being one of the most prominent triggers. She shared how to distinguish between them and likely treatment plans to consider.

Dark circles are a very common skin condition that is popularly considered to be a symptom of tiredness and not getting enough sleep. However, that might not always be the case, according to Hyderabad-based dermatologist Dr Praneeta Jain.

The six different types of dark circle formation are presented as follows.

Type 1: Pigmentation-based dark circles Look: Brown or dark brown. Consistent colour. More common in Indian skin.

What is happening: Excess melanin is deposited under the eye. It can be genetic, from chronic rubbing, allergies that make you rub your eyes, sun exposure, or post-inflammatory changes.

How to confirm: Pull the skin gently. The dark colour remains in the skin itself and does not shift much.

What helps: Sunscreen around the eyes (daily), vitamin C, kojic acid, alpha arbutin, niacinamide in eye-safe formulations. Clinical treatments may include Q-switched laser, chemical peels specifically for periorbital pigmentation.

What makes it worse: Rubbing your eyes. Any friction. Skipping SPF.

Type 2: Structural / volume-related dark circles (tear trough) Look: A shadow or hollow under the eye. The skin itself may not be particularly dark, but the shadow makes it look dark. Gets worse as one ages or with weight loss.

What is happening: Fat pads under the eye shrink or shift with age, creating a hollow (tear trough) that casts a shadow. The shadow reads as dark circles, but it is actually a structural issue.

How to confirm: Look at your under-eye area in indirect lighting. If it looks more like a shadow than a colour, this is likely structural. Also, if you look less "dark-circled" when you look slightly upward, that's a shadow, not pigmentation.

What helps: Tear trough filler, placed correctly by an experienced doctor. This is one of the most effective treatments for this type, and results are visible immediately.

What does not help: Any topical cream. No cream can restore volume.

Type 3: Pigmentary demarcation lines Look: A sharp, distinct line between the under-eye area and the cheek. Very common in Indian skin tones. Often mistaken for dark circles.

What is happening: This is a naturally occurring variation in skin pigmentation at the boundary where the eyelid skin meets the cheek. It's constitutional, meaning it's how your skin is built. It can be worsened by sun exposure, hormonal changes, or certain skincare.

What helps: Consistent SPF, mild brightening actives, laser toning and chemical peels. Does not go away fully, but can be reduced significantly.

Type 4: Skin laxity and fine lines creating shadow Look: Crepey or loose skin under the eye that creates folds and shadow. More of an ageing concern.

What helps: Retinol (eye-safe concentration), skin boosters, radiofrequency treatments, polynucleotides (PDRN) which stimulate collagen specifically in this area.

Type 5: The combination Most dark circles, especially in Indian skin, have a mix: some pigmentation, some vascularity, and some structural components. Treating only one type when an individual has three is why most people feel like no treatment is working for them.

A proper under-eye assessment at a dermatologist's clinic will identify which component is dominant and what combination approach makes sense.

Type 6: Vascular dark circles Look: Bluish, purplish, or pinkish tint. More visible in the morning or when one is tired. More commonly seen in fair people.

What is happening: The skin under your eyes is the thinnest skin on the face. The blood vessels underneath show through, especially when circulation is sluggish, from sleep deprivation, dehydration, alcohol or just genetics.

How to confirm: Gently stretch the skin under your eye. If the colour moves with the skin and stays dark, it's vascular.

What helps: Better sleep and hydration reduce it temporarily. Caffeine-containing eye creams help in the short term by constricting blood vessels. In clinics, PDL laser targets blood vessels specifically.

What does not help: Brightening creams, vitamin C, any melanin-targeting ingredient.

Common triggers for dark circles There are a few common triggers for dark circles that affect all of the above conditions. They are listed as follows.

Iron deficiency anaemia (makes vascular dark circles significantly worse)

Chronic allergies and nasal congestion (increases venous pooling under the eyes)

Thyroid dysfunction

Dehydration

Chronic sleep deprivation Before starting treatment for dark circles, Dr Jain suggested getting the haemoglobin, ferritin and thyroid tested.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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