What foods cause acne? Dermatologist suggests removing these from your diet for clearer skin: Biscuits to white bread

Do you struggle with acne on a daily basis? You have got all the essentials in place, light-weight creams, active serums, gels, acne spot correctors and more. But, even with a well-planned skincare routine, those pesky zits may still show up. Find out what to eat to beat acne. (Shutterstock)

Instead of blaming your skincare, it is time to reconsider what you are putting on your plate. Acne care begins from the inside, as what you eat impacts your skin in more ways than one.



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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Ridhima Arora, dermatologist at Malik Radix Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, who shed light on how diet impacts your skin, as it is not just about surface-level treatment.



“The food you eat causes the inside of your body to change, and this in turn affects the severity of your acne,” she explained. It suggests that acne is not a skin-deep issue; it is much more than that. So prevention and treatment need to consider diet as well.