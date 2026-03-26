You might be overdoing skincare: Here are 6 signs your barrier is damaged
In order to get the best results, most people end up overdoing it, which somehow damages the natural barrier.
From 10-step morning and night routines, the trend is increasingly pushing us to overdo skincare. These days, many people pack their skincare steps full of strong products stacked one after another. A careful routine might help skin stay healthy, but too much can weaken its shield-like surface. Most of us fail to understand that the top layer of skin holds in hydration while blocking invaders and even good habits backfire. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gaurav Garg, Consultant Dermatologist, Hair Transplant Surgeon and Dermato-Surgeon, Founder and Director of Dermalife Skin and Hair Clinic, New Delhi, shared six signs that indicate that your skin barrier is compromised.
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1. Persistent dryness and tightness
Dr Garg highlights that the appearance of fine cracks on skin indicates that moisture slips away too fast, despite lotions. This happens when layers underneath might be weakened, failing to hold water like they should.
2. Increased sensitivity
Now imagine a quiet shift - your skin no longer shrugs off touch like it used to. Little by little, sensations grow louder, even when nothing seems different around you. A brush of fabric may hum where it once passed unnoticed.
3. Redness and inflammation
According to Dr. Garg, redness that persists often indicates skin irritation - possibly from excessive scrubbing or applying strong products. Sometimes it appears even when nothing has changed. He mentions that irritation sneaks in quietly, building after repeated use of exfoliants.
4. Breakouts and bumpy skin
“Strange but true, piling on products sometimes leads to more breakouts than before,” said Dr Garg. Overdoing it with scrubs leaves the texture rougher, not softer, thanks to constant rubbing. This shift occurs since the body’s usual renewal rhythm stumbles under pressure.
5. Shiny but dry looking
Surprisingly, shine doesn’t always mean moisture; sometimes it hides tightness beneath. That odd mix often comes when protection weakens, and sebum shifts off track.
6. Delayed healing
When cuts or breakouts on skin heal more slowly than normal, it could mean your skin isn’t repairing itself well. Healing delays might point to a weakened recovery process in the outer layer. If wounds linger longer, the body's fix mechanism may be off track. Slow improvement after damage can suggest the skin’s bounce-back ability is struggling. Recovery that drags might show the system meant to mend surface harm is under stress.
Dr Garg warns that sometimes, too many exfoliating acids upset the balance. Retinols used too often tend to do the same thing. Jumping from one product to another doesn’t help either. Using several strong ingredients at once - especially without knowing how they interact - can leave skin struggling to keep up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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