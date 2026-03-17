Summer breakouts are real: 7 face washes that keep your pores clear and prevent acne
Don’t be tough on acne; rather, try these face washes that will do the work and help fade acne spots.
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Acne and breakouts are real, no matter the season. But summer can make it worse! Summer breakouts are often caused by a combination of heat, sweat, oil production, and environmental exposure. As the temperatures rise, our skin’s glands produce more oil (sebum) to keep the skin hydrated. Excess oil can mix with sweat, dirt, and dead skin cells, clogging pores and leading to acne or breakouts, which is worse in people with oily skin. That is where a face wash for acne-prone skin becomes a crucial investment.
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. <br><br> Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read moreRead less
A good face wash not only clears your skin of dirt and pollution but also helps fade acne and breakouts. Salicylic acid, niacinamide, and tea tree oil are some of the ingredients that work wonders if your skin is prone to acne and breakouts. And to help you pick the right face wash, we have curated this list of face washes that are best for people with breakouts and acne-prone skin.
Looking for a daily cleanser that controls breakouts and keeps pores clean? Then try Mamaearth Tea Tree Pimple Control Face Wash. It helps reduce active acne while keeping skin fresh and balanced. This face wash is powered by tea tree oil and salicylic acid, and it penetrates pores to remove excess oil, dirt, and acne-causing bacteria. Its gel formula cleanses without stripping natural moisture and supports clearer, smoother skin with regular use.
Reasons to buy
Tea tree + salicylic acid target acne bacteria
Gentle gel texture suitable for daily use
Free from parabens and harsh chemicals
Contains soothing aloe vera
Reason to avoid
Fragrance may not suit everyone
May not work for severe cystic acne
Customer Feedback: Many users say that this face wash reduces small pimples and oiliness. It has a refreshing fragrance and a mild formula. However, some users say this face wash might not work on severe acne
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The Derma Co 2% Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash combines salicylic acid and niacinamide to deeply cleanse clogged pores and reduce acne triggers. Salicylic acid exfoliates inside pores to remove excess oil and dead skin, while niacinamide helps calm inflammation and control sebum production. The sulfate-free formula gently purifies skin without over-drying it. With consistent use, it helps minimise breakouts, smooth rough texture, and support healthier-looking skin.
Reasons to buy
Dermatologically inspired active ingredients
Combines salicylic acid + niacinamide
Good for oily, acne-prone skin
Soap-free formulation
Reason to avoid
Not suitable for dry skin
May cause mild purging initially
Strong actives may not suit beginners
Customer Feedback: Customers say that this face wash is perfect for visible acne reduction and is great for oil control. However, some reviews mention dryness with frequent use.
Minimalist Salicylic Acid + LHA 2% Cleanser delivers targeted exfoliation for acne-prone and congested skin. The formula uses salicylic acid and LHA (Lipo Hydroxy Acid) to gently dissolve excess oil, unclog pores, and prevent future breakouts. Zinc helps regulate sebum while maintaining skin balance. This fragrance-free cleanser offers a lightweight gel texture that cleans deeply without leaving skin tight or irritated. With regular use, it supports smoother texture, fewer blackheads, and clearer skin, making it ideal for oily and acne-prone skin.
Reasons to buy
Fragrance-free and minimal formulation
LHA + salicylic acid for deeper exfoliation
Suitable for acne and blackheads
Dermatologically tested
Reason to avoid
Slightly expensive compared to basic cleansers
May dry out skin if overused
Mild results for severe acne
Customer Feedback: Users praise this face wash’s gentle yet effective exfoliation. Many users like that this face wash has minimal ingredients and is fragrance-free.
Sebamed Clear Face Cleansing Foam gently cleanses acne-prone skin while maintaining its natural protective barrier. Its soap-free foam uses mild cleansing agents and antibacterial ingredients to remove dirt, excess oil, and acne-causing bacteria. Moreover, its pH 5.5 formula supports the skin’s natural balance and helps reduce breakouts without irritation. Its lightweight foam spreads easily and rinses clean, leaving skin refreshed and smooth. Ideal for sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin types seeking a dermatologist-tested cleanser.
Reasons to buy
Dermatologist-recommended brand
Helps reduce acne bacteria
Gentle foam suitable for sensitive skin
pH 5.5 skin-friendly formula
Reason to avoid
Pump packaging runs out quickly
May feel too mild for oily skin
Higher price point
Customer Feedback: Users love its gentle cleansing and skin balance. This face wash is often recommended for sensitive and acne-prone skin. However, it has a higher price point.
Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash is a classic acne cleanser designed to fight breakouts while keeping skin clean and fresh. Its salicylic acid formula penetrates pores to remove excess oil, dirt, and dead skin that cause acne. Its lightweight gel lathers easily and rinses without leaving residue. With consistent use, it helps prevent new pimples and supports clearer skin. This dermatologist-tested face wash is suitable for oily and combination skin. This cleanser works well as a daily solution for managing acne and shine.
Reasons to buy
Trusted global dermatology brand
Easily available
Effective salicylic acid formula
Good oil control
Reason to avoid
May not suit extremely dry skin
Contains fragrance
Can feel dry for sensitive skin
Customer Feedback: This face wash is highly rated for reducing oily shine. Many users say it controls acne effectively; however, the fragrance might not suit everyone.
Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash helps combat oily skin and breakouts while keeping pores clear. Enriched with green tea extracts, it fights acne-causing bacteria and controls excess sebum. Glycolic acid gently exfoliates dead skin cells to prevent clogged pores and dullness. The soap-free gel formula cleans thoroughly while leaving skin refreshed and balanced. Suitable for oily, combination, and acne-prone skin, it supports clearer pores and smoother texture with regular use.
Reasons to buy
Pleasant refreshing fragrance
Green tea antioxidants
Vegan and cruelty-free
Mild exfoliation with glycolic acid
Reason to avoid
Slight fragrance
Mild exfoliation may not treat severe acne
May irritate sensitive skin
Customer Feedback: This face wash is loved for its refreshing feel and fragrance. It is good for oil control and daily cleansing; however, mild exfoliation might not suit everyone.
Kaya Acne Care Purifying Face Wash helps reduce acne by cleansing pores and controlling excess oil. Its salicylic acid formula targets acne-causing impurities and gently exfoliates dead skin cells. The gel-based cleanser removes dirt and sebum while maintaining skin comfort. With consistent use, it helps minimise pimples, improve skin clarity, and reduce recurring breakouts. Dermatologically tested, it suits oily and acne-prone skin looking for a daily cleanser that balances oil and supports clearer skin.
Reasons to buy
Dermatology clinic brand
Suitable for daily use
Salicylic acid for acne treatment
Effective oil control
Reason to avoid
Limited hydration
May feel dry for normal skin
Slightly expensive
Customer Feedback: Many users report visible acne reduction, and they appreciate this face wash for its oil-control properties. However, its price is slightly higher.
Comparison Table
|Product
|SPF
|Finish
|Key Benefits
|Mamaearth Tea Tree Pimple Control Face Wash
|No SPF
|Fresh matte
|Tea tree + salicylic acid fight acne
|Derma Co 2% Sali-Cinamide Face Wash
|No SPF
|Clean matte
|Salicylic acid + niacinamide reduces breakouts
|Minimalist Salicylic Acid + LHA Cleanser
|No SPF
|Oil-balanced
|Deep pore cleansing and gentle exfoliation
|Sebamed Clear Face Cleansing Foam
|No SPF
|Soft matte
|pH 5.5 gentle cleansing for sensitive acne skin
|Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash
|No SPF
|Matte
|Strong oil control with salicylic acid
|Plum Green Tea Face Wash
|No SPF
|Fresh
|Antioxidant green tea + mild exfoliation
|Kaya Acne Care Face Wash
|No SPF
|Clean matte
|Dermatology-grade acne control
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Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa(MamaEarth). The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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