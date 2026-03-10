Best oil-free moisturisers for oily skin in summer: 8 non-sticky options for you

If you have been skipping moisturiser, thinking that your oily, shiny skin does not need it, you’ve been doing it all wrong. A moisturiser is a must, regardless of your skin type. However, if you have oily skin, the goal is to control excess sebum, keep pores clear, and prevent acne without over-drying the skin. That is where an oil-free moisturiser comes into the picture. Best oil-free moisturiser for oily skin (Freepik) Most of these oil-free moisturisers are formulated with vitamin C, salicylic acid, niacinamide, tea-tree oil, and hyaluronic acid, which help control excessive oil production and keep your skin shine-free while also moisturising it. For people with extremely oily skin, a gel-based moisturiser works wonders. 8 oil-free moisturisers for oily skin

Get an even-toned, supple skin with Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturiser. It delivers lightweight hydration and enhances your skin's brightness. Its fast-absorbing gel formula combines vitamin C, papaya extract, and hyaluronic acid to moisturise your skin without leaving an oily residue. This moisturiser is great for oily or combination skin types and helps maintain moisture balance while also improving skin clarity. Its formula spreads easily, absorbs quickly, and leaves a fresh glow.

Reasons to buy Lightweight gel texture ideal for oily skin Hydrates without a greasy feel Contains brightening vitamin C Absorbs quickly and works well under sunscreen or makeup Reason to avoid Fragrance may not suit sensitive skin Vitamin C may not suit extremely reactive skin

Customer Feedback: Users like the lightweight texture and glow that they get from using the moisturiser. It works well in humid weather. Many users also appreciate its non-sticky finish. However, some feel that its moisturisation is mild.





Dr Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturiser hydrates your skin while supporting the skin barrier and improving skin’s dullness. This cream’s formula blends ceramides, vitamin C, and hydrating ingredients that lock in moisture without clogging pores. This moisturiser has a lightweight consistency which absorbs easily and suits oily, combination, and acne-prone skin types. Its regular application helps strengthen the barrier, maintain hydration, and promote a brighter-looking complexion.

Reasons to buy Ceramides support the skin barrier Oil-free hydration for acne-prone skin Helps brighten dull skin Non-sticky texture Reason to avoid Slight fragrance may not suit sensitive users Brightening results may take time

Customer Feedback: Most customers appreciate this moisturiser for barrier repair benefits. Most users have noticed smoother skin after using this moisturiser. It is a good option for combination skin.





Need a hydrating moisturiser that works wonders for oily skin? Then, you can try the Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Oil-Free Moisturiser. It hydrates acne-prone skin while helping control excess oil and clogged pores. The moisturiser has salicylic acid and hydrating ingredients to maintain moisture balance without heaviness. Its lightweight texture spreads smoothly and absorbs quickly, making it suitable for oily and combination skin. Its non-greasy finish makes it comfortable for everyday use.

Reasons to buy Contains salicylic acid for acne care Controls oil without dryness Lightweight and fast absorbing Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin Reason to avoid May feel slightly active for very sensitive skin Mild tingling is possible initially

Customer Feedback: Users like the oil control benefits of this moisturiser. It is helpful for acne-prone skin and absorbs quickly without stickiness. However, some users find it slightly drying.





Re'equil Oil Free Moisturiser offers lightweight hydration, designed for oily and acne-prone skin. The formula focuses on balancing moisture levels while keeping skin comfortable and non-greasy. This moisturiser absorbs quickly and leaves a matte finish that works well for people with oily skin. Its gentle formula fits easily into daily skincare routines and pairs well with sunscreen and makeup.

Reasons to buy Matte, non-greasy finish Suitable for oily skin types Lightweight everyday hydration Layers well with sunscreen Reason to avoid Limited brightening or treatment ingredients Some users prefer gel textures

Customer Feedback: Customers praise this moisturiser for its lightweight feel. It is perfect for daily summer use and works well under makeup. However, some users preferred stronger hydration.





Pond's Super Light Gel Oil Free Face Moisturiser provides refreshing hydration with a lightweight gel formula. This moisturiser is enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E and helps maintain skin moisture while keeping the skin feeling fresh and non-oily. The best part is that this moisturiser’s fast-absorbing gel suits oily and combination skin types, especially in humid conditions. Regular use of this moisturiser helps keep skin soft, smooth, and hydrated without heaviness. Its cooling texture and quick absorption make it a popular everyday moisturiser.

Reasons to buy Budget-friendly option Cooling gel texture Quick absorption Works well in hot climates Reason to avoid Contains fragrance Jar packaging may feel less hygienic

Customer Feedback: Customers feel this is a popular option for lightweight hydration. Users love its refreshing feel, and it is a good value-for-money product. However, some sensitive skin users dislike the fragrance.





Deconstruct Oil-Free Moisturiser hydrates skin with a lightweight formula designed for oily and combination skin types. This moisturiser focuses on maintaining hydration balance without clogging pores or leaving a greasy finish. It absorbs quickly and leaves the skin feeling comfortable and smooth. Regular use of this moisturiser supports moisture retention while keeping skin fresh throughout the day.

Reasons to buy Minimalist formulation Lightweight hydration Non-sticky finish Reason to avoid Limited brightening ingredients Results mainly focused on hydration

Customer Feedback: Users like the simple ingredient list in this moisturiser. They like its lightweight and comfortable feel, and it works well for combination skin. However, some users prefer richer hydration.





Plum Green Tea Oil-Free Face Moisturiser hydrates skin while helping manage excess oil. This moisturiser is infused with green tea extracts, helps maintain fresh-looking skin and support oil balance. This lightweight lotion texture absorbs quickly without clogging pores, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin types. Its regular use helps keep skin soft, hydrated, and comfortable throughout the day. Its non-greasy finish makes it ideal for daily skincare routines, especially in warm and humid weather.

Reasons to buy Green tea helps control oil Suitable for acne-prone skin Lightweight daily moisturiser Vegan and cruelty-free brand Reason to avoid Fragrance may not suit everyone Hydration may feel light for dry skin Lotion texture may feel basic

Customer Feedback: This moisturiser is popular among oily skin users and is appreciated for its non-sticky texture. This lotion helps with mild oil control, and some users prefer a gel consistency.





Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Daily Moisturiser provides lightweight hydration designed for sensitive skin. Its gentle formula focuses on maintaining moisture without heavy oils or irritation-prone ingredients. This moisturiser spreads easily, absorbs quickly, and leaves skin soft and comfortable throughout the day. It is suitable for daily use, works well for normal, combination, and sensitive skin types.

Reasons to buy Suitable for sensitive skin Gentle lightweight hydration Trusted skincare brand Non-greasy finish Reason to avoid May feel basic for targeted concerns Slightly higher price than drugstore options Limited brightening or active ingredients

Customer Feedback: Most users like its gentle formula, claiming that it is good for sensitive skin and adds a comfortable daily hydration. Some users, though, wanted stronger moisturization.



Comparison Table

Product Name Finish Benefits Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturizer Fresh dewy gel finish Hydration + brightness support Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturizer Lightweight natural finish Barrier repair + glow The Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Oil-Free Moisturizer Lightweight matte Oil control + acne support Re'equil Oil Free Moisturizer Matte finish Everyday hydration for oily skin Pond's Super Light Gel Oil Free Face Moisturizer Cooling gel finish Budget hydration + freshness Deconstruct Oil-Free Moisturizer Soft natural finish Simple hydration + layering Plum Green Tea Oil-Free Face Moisturizer Light lotion finish Oil balance + daily hydration Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Daily Moisturiser Soft natural finish Gentle hydration for sensitive skin

FAQ: Oil-Free Moisturiser What is an oil-free moisturiser? An oil-free moisturiser hydrates the skin using water-based ingredients instead of heavy oils. It helps maintain moisture without clogging pores or leaving a greasy feel. Who should use an oil-free moisturiser? People with oily, acne-prone, or combination skin benefit most because these moisturisers hydrate without increasing shine. Can dry skin use oil-free moisturisers? Yes, but people with very dry skin may need richer formulas or layered hydration products. Do oil-free moisturisers clog pores? Most are designed to be non-comedogenic, meaning they are less likely to block pores. Can I use oil-free moisturiser with active ingredients? Yes. They often work well with ingredients like salicylic acid, niacinamide, or vitamin C. Should oily skin skip moisturiser? No. Even oily skin needs hydration to maintain the skin barrier and balance oil production.