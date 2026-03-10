Best oil-free moisturisers for oily skin in summer: 8 non-sticky options for you
With summer almost there, your skin needs non-sticky moisturisers and here are the top 8 oil-free moisturisers for people with oily skin.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturizer with Wild Berries & Alpha Arbutin View Details
Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil - Free Moisturizer| Lightweight Moisturizer To Hydrate & Brighten Skin | With Vitamin C, Ceramide & Ashwagandha | For Women & Men | 100GView Details
₹419
The Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Oil-Free Moisturizer For Face with Oat Extract | Fights Active Acne | Deeply Moisturizes | 50 gView Details
₹251
Re'equil Oil Free Moisturizer Cream With Hyaluronic Acid & Betaine | Lightweight Moisturizer For Oily/Combination Skin | 100gmView Details
₹265
Pond's Super Light Gel Oil Free Face Moisturizer 200 g | With Cera-Hyamino for Ultimate Soft Smooth Skin - Daily UseView Details
₹249
If you have been skipping moisturiser, thinking that your oily, shiny skin does not need it, you’ve been doing it all wrong. A moisturiser is a must, regardless of your skin type. However, if you have oily skin, the goal is to control excess sebum, keep pores clear, and prevent acne without over-drying the skin. That is where an oil-free moisturiser comes into the picture.
Most of these oil-free moisturisers are formulated with vitamin C, salicylic acid, niacinamide, tea-tree oil, and hyaluronic acid, which help control excessive oil production and keep your skin shine-free while also moisturising it. For people with extremely oily skin, a gel-based moisturiser works wonders.
8 oil-free moisturisers for oily skin
Get an even-toned, supple skin with Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturiser. It delivers lightweight hydration and enhances your skin's brightness. Its fast-absorbing gel formula combines vitamin C, papaya extract, and hyaluronic acid to moisturise your skin without leaving an oily residue. This moisturiser is great for oily or combination skin types and helps maintain moisture balance while also improving skin clarity. Its formula spreads easily, absorbs quickly, and leaves a fresh glow.
Reasons to buy
Lightweight gel texture ideal for oily skin
Hydrates without a greasy feel
Contains brightening vitamin C
Absorbs quickly and works well under sunscreen or makeup
Reason to avoid
Fragrance may not suit sensitive skin
Vitamin C may not suit extremely reactive skin
Customer Feedback: Users like the lightweight texture and glow that they get from using the moisturiser. It works well in humid weather. Many users also appreciate its non-sticky finish. However, some feel that its moisturisation is mild.
Dr Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturiser hydrates your skin while supporting the skin barrier and improving skin’s dullness. This cream’s formula blends ceramides, vitamin C, and hydrating ingredients that lock in moisture without clogging pores. This moisturiser has a lightweight consistency which absorbs easily and suits oily, combination, and acne-prone skin types. Its regular application helps strengthen the barrier, maintain hydration, and promote a brighter-looking complexion.
Reasons to buy
Ceramides support the skin barrier
Oil-free hydration for acne-prone skin
Helps brighten dull skin Non-sticky texture
Reason to avoid
Slight fragrance may not suit sensitive users
Brightening results may take time
Customer Feedback: Most customers appreciate this moisturiser for barrier repair benefits. Most users have noticed smoother skin after using this moisturiser. It is a good option for combination skin.
Need a hydrating moisturiser that works wonders for oily skin? Then, you can try the Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Oil-Free Moisturiser. It hydrates acne-prone skin while helping control excess oil and clogged pores. The moisturiser has salicylic acid and hydrating ingredients to maintain moisture balance without heaviness. Its lightweight texture spreads smoothly and absorbs quickly, making it suitable for oily and combination skin. Its non-greasy finish makes it comfortable for everyday use.
Reasons to buy
Contains salicylic acid for acne care
Controls oil without dryness
Lightweight and fast absorbing
Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin
Reason to avoid
May feel slightly active for very sensitive skin
Mild tingling is possible initially
Customer Feedback: Users like the oil control benefits of this moisturiser. It is helpful for acne-prone skin and absorbs quickly without stickiness. However, some users find it slightly drying.
Re'equil Oil Free Moisturiser offers lightweight hydration, designed for oily and acne-prone skin. The formula focuses on balancing moisture levels while keeping skin comfortable and non-greasy. This moisturiser absorbs quickly and leaves a matte finish that works well for people with oily skin. Its gentle formula fits easily into daily skincare routines and pairs well with sunscreen and makeup.
Reasons to buy
Matte, non-greasy finish
Suitable for oily skin types
Lightweight everyday hydration
Layers well with sunscreen
Reason to avoid
Limited brightening or treatment ingredients
Some users prefer gel textures
Customer Feedback: Customers praise this moisturiser for its lightweight feel. It is perfect for daily summer use and works well under makeup. However, some users preferred stronger hydration.
Pond's Super Light Gel Oil Free Face Moisturiser provides refreshing hydration with a lightweight gel formula. This moisturiser is enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E and helps maintain skin moisture while keeping the skin feeling fresh and non-oily. The best part is that this moisturiser’s fast-absorbing gel suits oily and combination skin types, especially in humid conditions. Regular use of this moisturiser helps keep skin soft, smooth, and hydrated without heaviness. Its cooling texture and quick absorption make it a popular everyday moisturiser.
Reasons to buy
Budget-friendly option
Cooling gel texture
Quick absorption
Works well in hot climates
Reason to avoid
Contains fragrance
Jar packaging may feel less hygienic
Customer Feedback: Customers feel this is a popular option for lightweight hydration. Users love its refreshing feel, and it is a good value-for-money product. However, some sensitive skin users dislike the fragrance.
Deconstruct Oil-Free Moisturiser hydrates skin with a lightweight formula designed for oily and combination skin types. This moisturiser focuses on maintaining hydration balance without clogging pores or leaving a greasy finish. It absorbs quickly and leaves the skin feeling comfortable and smooth. Regular use of this moisturiser supports moisture retention while keeping skin fresh throughout the day.
Reasons to buy
Minimalist formulation
Lightweight hydration
Non-sticky finish
Reason to avoid
Limited brightening ingredients
Results mainly focused on hydration
Customer Feedback: Users like the simple ingredient list in this moisturiser. They like its lightweight and comfortable feel, and it works well for combination skin. However, some users prefer richer hydration.
Plum Green Tea Oil-Free Face Moisturiser hydrates skin while helping manage excess oil. This moisturiser is infused with green tea extracts, helps maintain fresh-looking skin and support oil balance. This lightweight lotion texture absorbs quickly without clogging pores, making it suitable for oily and acne-prone skin types. Its regular use helps keep skin soft, hydrated, and comfortable throughout the day. Its non-greasy finish makes it ideal for daily skincare routines, especially in warm and humid weather.
Reasons to buy
Green tea helps control oil
Suitable for acne-prone skin
Lightweight daily moisturiser
Vegan and cruelty-free brand
Reason to avoid
Fragrance may not suit everyone
Hydration may feel light for dry skin
Lotion texture may feel basic
Customer Feedback: This moisturiser is popular among oily skin users and is appreciated for its non-sticky texture. This lotion helps with mild oil control, and some users prefer a gel consistency.
Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Daily Moisturiser provides lightweight hydration designed for sensitive skin. Its gentle formula focuses on maintaining moisture without heavy oils or irritation-prone ingredients. This moisturiser spreads easily, absorbs quickly, and leaves skin soft and comfortable throughout the day. It is suitable for daily use, works well for normal, combination, and sensitive skin types.
Reasons to buy
Suitable for sensitive skin
Gentle lightweight hydration
Trusted skincare brand
Non-greasy finish
Reason to avoid
May feel basic for targeted concerns
Slightly higher price than drugstore options
Limited brightening or active ingredients
Customer Feedback: Most users like its gentle formula, claiming that it is good for sensitive skin and adds a comfortable daily hydration. Some users, though, wanted stronger moisturization.
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Finish
|Benefits
|Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturizer
|Fresh dewy gel finish
|Hydration + brightness support
|Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil-Free Moisturizer
|Lightweight natural finish
|Barrier repair + glow
|The Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Oil-Free Moisturizer
|Lightweight matte
|Oil control + acne support
|Re'equil Oil Free Moisturizer
|Matte finish
|Everyday hydration for oily skin
|Pond's Super Light Gel Oil Free Face Moisturizer
|Cooling gel finish
|Budget hydration + freshness
|Deconstruct Oil-Free Moisturizer
|Soft natural finish
|Simple hydration + layering
|Plum Green Tea Oil-Free Face Moisturizer
|Light lotion finish
|Oil balance + daily hydration
|Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Daily Moisturiser
|Soft natural finish
|Gentle hydration for sensitive skin
Similar stories for you
Daily UV protection made easy with sunscreens under ₹500 that defend and nourish your skin
8 face washes for acne-prone skin worth trying to clear pimples while gently cleansing and controlling excess oil
Best sunscreens without a white cast: 7 picks for a natural finish and sensitive skin
Best Sunscreens for Indian Summer 2026; 8 picks to prevent sunburn
Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa(MamaEarth). The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.