8 face washes for acne-prone skin worth trying to clear pimples while gently cleansing and controlling excess oil
Say goodbye to breakouts! Try these 8 face washes for acne-prone skin to clear pimples and control excess oil.
Best Deal from the Article
Acne is a recurring skin condition, and finding the right face wash for acne-prone skin can help you achieve clearer skin. Many cleansers are either too mild, leaving excess sebum and bacteria behind, or too harsh, stripping the skin’s protective barrier and triggering redness or irritation. A report by the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology (2019) indicates that over-cleansing can worsen acne by increasing inflammation and sebum production. An effective face wash for acne-prone skin should gently remove impurities, control oil, and target acne-causing bacteria without compromising hydration.
Consistent use, paired with the right active ingredients such as salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, or niacinamide, is crucial for achieving visible improvement. By understanding ingredients, you can make informed choices and select face washes that address breakouts, maintain clear skin, and support acne-prone skin.
Here are 8 top-rated face washes for acne-prone skin:
The Mamaearth Tea Tree Pimple Control Face Wash is for individuals with oily, acne-prone skin. Enriched with tea tree oil and salicylic acid, this face wash unclogs pores, reduces excess oil, and gently targets pimples. Lightweight and non-drying, it’s ideal for daily use and helps prevent breakouts. For anyone seeking a simple yet effective solution to calm acne, maintain the skin barrier, and achieve healthy-looking skin, this is a choice to keep everything balanced.
Reasons to buy
Formulated with tea tree oil and salicylic acid that target acne
Control oil
Free from sulphates and parabens
Reason to avoid
No immediate results for stubborn acne
Not suitable for sensitive skin
Customer feedback:
Gently cleanses and controls oil while reducing the appearance of pimples over time, although results may vary by skin type.
This 2% Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash is a go-to for anyone with acne-prone or oily skin. Packed with 2% salicylic acid and 2% niacinamide, it helps unclog pores, reduce breakouts, and calm redness by regulating sebum. Use it morning and night for better results. If you’re struggling with pimples or excess oil, this gentle yet effective face wash makes daily cleansing simple, keeping your skin clear and oil-free.
Reasons to buy
Fragrance free
Dermatologist-approved formula
Niacinamide calms and repairs skin
Reason to avoid
Not ideal for dry or sensitive skin
Slight medical smell
Customer feedback:
This face wash is appreciated for controlling breakouts effectively, giving a smoother and acne-free skin. However, a few customers mention dryness after daily use.
Neutrogena Oil‑Free Acne Wash is a gentle yet effective face wash for oily, acne‑prone skin. With 2% salicylic acid, it deeply cleanses pores, helps reduce breakouts, and controls excess oil without over‑drying. Alcohol‑free and non‑comedogenic, it suits both men and women dealing with pimples or blackheads. Best used morning and night, it supports a clearer, balanced complexion while keeping skin feeling fresh and improving post-acne marks.
Reasons to buy
With 2% salicylic acid for effective acne control
Alcohol-free and non-comedogenic
Dermatologist tested
Reason to avoid
May cause dryness
Slightly expensive for quantity
Customer feedback:
Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash keeps my oily skin fresh, unclogs pores, reduces pimples, and feels gentle without over-drying daily.
Dealing with oily, acne-prone skin? The Minimalist Anti-Acne Face Wash, featuring 2% salicylic acid and LHA, unclogs pores, controls excess oil with sebum regulation, and reduces breakouts. Its gentle, non-drying formula keeps skin refreshed and balanced, making it perfect for daily use. Ideal for anyone wanting clear, calm skin without harsh chemicals or irritation.
Reasons to buy
Helps with deep pore cleansing
Free from fragrance
Dermatologist tested
Reason to avoid
No instant results for severe acne
Customer feedback:
Effective for oily, acne-prone skin! Gently clears pores, controls oil, and reduces breakouts, though it can feel slightly drying initially.
CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser is for oily, acne-prone skin, thanks to 2% salicylic acid that unclogs pores and niacinamide that helps calm irritation and fade blemishes. Its gentle, soap‑free formula cleans deeply without stripping, making breakouts more manageable. Unique ceramides support the skin barrier while targeting specific areas and reducing excess oil, making it a standout choice for daily acne care.
Reasons to buy
Nicinamide helps calm skin
Fragrance and paraben-free
Removes excess oil
Reason to avoid
Higher price point
Customer feedback:
Gentle yet powerful cleanser that clears pores, reduces blemishes, and calms breakouts without irritation, great for oily, acne‑prone skin.
Be Bodywise 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash is specifically for oily and sensitive skin, providing a gentle yet deep cleanse that is non-irritating. Its 2% salicylic acid gently exfoliates, unclogs pores, and helps prevent acne, while the dermatologist‑developed formula feels soothing and non‑drying. For daily use, it effectively tackles excess oil and breakouts, making it a reliable choice for clearer, calmer skin.
Reasons to buy
Paraben and sulphate free
Fragrance free
Gently exfoliates and unclogs pores
Reason to avoid
Can cause dryness or tightness after use
Customer feedback:
Deeply cleans my oily skin, helps control breakouts, but can feel slightly dry if moisturiser isn’t applied afterwards.
Say goodbye to stubborn pimples with Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash, infused with glycolic acid. This gentle formula effectively removes dead skin and unclogs pores while regulating sebum. For all skin types, it refreshes without over-drying, making daily cleansing simple and effective. This makes it a smart choice for clearer, balanced skin that feels clean and comfortable.
Reasons to buy
Green tea fights pimples and excess oil
Removes impurities and dead skin
Non-drying and safe for everyday use
Reason to avoid
Not ideal for very dry skin
Customer feedback:
Fresh, non-drying wash that controls oil and helps clear pimples, although it sometimes feels slightly tingly on sensitive areas.
Dr Sheth’s Neem & 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash is for oily, acne‑prone skin, offering deep cleansing and gentle exfoliation with 2% salicylic acid. Enriched with zinc PCA, vitamin E, C, and B5, it helps control excess oil, soothe irritation, and support clearer skin. Its lightweight, non‑aggressive formula refreshes without over‑drying, making daily acne care simple and effective.
Reasons to buy
Effective 2% salicylic acid for acne control
Dermatologist-tested for Indian skin
Neem extract adds antibacterial protection
Reason to avoid
Breakout control may need consistent usage
Not suitable for very dry/sensitive skin
Customer feedback:
Customers reported a reduction in pimples with regular use. They said it works well for oily, acne-prone skin. Some even mention the skin feels dry afterwards.
Comparison table:shweta
|Products
|Fragrance free
|Exfoliating vs Soothing
|Price Range
|Mamaearth Tea Tree Pimple Control Face Wash
|No
|Mildly exfoliating
|₹250–350
|DermaCo 2% Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash
|Yes
|Soothing
|₹450–500
|Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash (2% Salicylic Acid)
|Yes
|Exfoliating
|₹350–450
|Minimalist Anti-Acne Face Wash (2% Salicylic Acid + LHA)
|Yes
|Exfoliating
|₹400–450
|CeraVe Blemish Control Cleanser
|Yes
|Soothing
|₹500–550
|Be Bodywise 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash
|Yes
|Mildly exfoliating
|₹300–350
|Plum Green Tea Pore Cleansing Face Wash
|Yes
|Mildly exfoliating
|₹250–400
|Dr. Sheth’s Neem & 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash
|No
|Exfoliating + Soothing
|₹450–500
Similar stories
8 Top-rated moisturisers for oily skin that feel lightweight and control excess oil throughout the day
From snail slime to Vampire facials: Dermatologist says social media is driving trends for glowing skin treatments
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The first two products listed in this article are sponsored, and the others are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More