Putting toothpaste on pimples? Dermatologist reveals what’s safe and risky in home ingredients for skin

The dermatologist urged people to exercise caution, even as these remedies become very popular. “While it may seem natural and harmless, dermatologists often strongly discourage these remedies,” he noted, adding that DIY skincare is not recommended by experts. ”Many patients end up with damaged skin barriers, irritation, and worsening pigmentation,” Dr Kalra highlighted the risks.

We spoke to Dr Kashish Kalra, hair transplant surgeon and founder of Dr Kalra Skin Clinic, who explained what's safe and what's dangerous when it comes to DIY skincare .

Homemade remedies made with kitchen ingredients have been deeply revered, passed down from mothers and grandmothers over generations. Even today, they are widely spotlighted on Instagram reels by influencers. These face packs, made with everyday cooking ingredients, may sound affordable and come with the appeal of being ‘natural.’ But is this really the right way to care for your skin? ALSO READ: Face looking dull or tired? Bengaluru dermatologist shares tips to keep skin radiant: ‘Eat low-salt diet like…’

The dermatologist outlined a few based on how unsuitable they are for the skin, as they can trigger irritation, damage the skin barrier, and lead to long-term issues like

There are some ingredients that can be used for skin rejuvenation, but the dermatologist highlighted a rule set in stone: "Despite the ingredients being suitable in some form or other, they still are not a replacement for proper skincare.”

Here are some of the ingredients which Dr Kalra approved of:

1. Turmeric (Haldi) Use in very small quantities

Contains beneficial compounds (like tetrahydrocurcumin)

Has mild anti-inflammatory properties 2. Oatmeal Gentle and soothing

Supports irritated or sensitive skin 3. Honey Mild antibacterial properties

Can help with temporary hydration 4. Yoghurt / sour milk Contains lactic acid

Provides gentle exfoliation and mild brightening 5. Aloe vera Has anti-inflammatory and soothing effects

Useful for calming the skin In the end, the dermatologist reiterated that even these “safe” ingredients only offer a temporary glow and cannot replace real treatments or scientifically formulated skincare. It is high time you remove these homemade DIY face packs from the pedestal and rethink how you care for your skin.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.