Putting toothpaste on pimples? Dermatologist reveals what’s safe and risky in home ingredients for skin
Do you make DIY face packs using common ingredients found in your kitchen? Let’s hear from a dermatologist to find out which ones get a green light.
Homemade remedies made with kitchen ingredients have been deeply revered, passed down from mothers and grandmothers over generations. Even today, they are widely spotlighted on Instagram reels by influencers. These face packs, made with everyday cooking ingredients, may sound affordable and come with the appeal of being ‘natural.’ But is this really the right way to care for your skin?
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We spoke to Dr Kashish Kalra, hair transplant surgeon and founder of Dr Kalra Skin Clinic, who explained what's safe and what's dangerous when it comes to DIY skincare.
Why DIY skincare should be a matter of concern?
The dermatologist urged people to exercise caution, even as these remedies become very popular. “While it may seem natural and harmless, dermatologists often strongly discourage these remedies,” he noted, adding that DIY skincare is not recommended by experts. ”Many patients end up with damaged skin barriers, irritation, and worsening pigmentation,” Dr Kalra highlighted the risks.
Ingredients you should avoid completely
- There are some ingredients that are a strict no-no. The dermatologist outlined a few based on how unsuitable they are for the skin, as they can trigger irritation, damage the skin barrier, and lead to long-term issues like pigmentation:
1. Lemon
- Highly acidic (pH ~2.)
- Can cause skin irritation and barrier damage.
- Leads to irritant contact dermatitis.
- Often results in post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (dark spots after redness heals.)
- Mixing lemon with honey, rice water, etc., does not make it safe.
2. Toothpaste on pimples
- Contains fluoride, detergents, and chemicals.
- Causes chemical irritation.
- Can trigger perioral dermatitis (rash around the mouth.)
- Not a pimple treatment, avoid completely.
3. Baking soda
- Very alkaline (pH 9–10 vs skin pH ~5.5.)
- Destroys the skin barrier.
- Leads to dryness, irritation, and sensitivity.
4. Sugar scrubs (harsh physical exfoliation)
- Rough crystals cause micro-tears in the skin.
- Damages the barrier and worsens sensitivity.
5. Raw egg masks
- Risk of allergic reactions
- Gives only temporary tightening (due to dehydration)
- No real anti-ageing benefits
Ingredients that may be used occasionally
There are some ingredients that can be used for skin rejuvenation, but the dermatologist highlighted a rule set in stone: "Despite the ingredients being suitable in some form or other, they still are not a replacement for proper skincare.”
Here are some of the ingredients which Dr Kalra approved of:
1. Turmeric (Haldi)
- Use in very small quantities
- Contains beneficial compounds (like tetrahydrocurcumin)
- Has mild anti-inflammatory properties
2. Oatmeal
- Gentle and soothing
- Supports irritated or sensitive skin
3. Honey
- Mild antibacterial properties
- Can help with temporary hydration
4. Yoghurt / sour milk
- Contains lactic acid
- Provides gentle exfoliation and mild brightening
5. Aloe vera
- Has anti-inflammatory and soothing effects
- Useful for calming the skin
In the end, the dermatologist reiterated that even these “safe” ingredients only offer a temporary glow and cannot replace real treatments or scientifically formulated skincare. It is high time you remove these homemade DIY face packs from the pedestal and rethink how you care for your skin.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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