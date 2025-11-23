Dermatologist explains benefits of kojic acid serum for pigmentation: Find top-rated picks for even-toned skin
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 05:46 pm IST
Kojic acid serums are dermatologist-recommended products to help reduce pigmentation, brighten skin, and achieve an even, healthy-looking skin.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
The Derma Co. 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum with Alpha Arbutin, Powered by Deep Penetration Formula™ | Fights Pigmentation | Fades Dark Spots | Brightens & Evens Skin Tone | 30 ml View Details
|
₹428
|
|
|
Asaya 2% Kojic Acid + 1% Alpha Arbutin Face Serum | Advanced Brightening & Pigmentation Correction | Lightweight Kojic Acid Serum for Even Tone & Radiant Skin | 30 ml View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
DERMATOUCH Kojic Acid 2% Serum | Best for Hyperpigmentation, Uneven Skin Tone & Dark Spots | For Both Men & Women | 30ml View Details
|
₹350
|
|
|
Dr. Sheths Kesar & 2% Kojic Acid Ampoule Serum | Prevents Pigmentation & Dark Sports | Provides Glow | Lightweight & Quick Absorbing | For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 30 Ml View Details
|
₹378
|
|
|
Fixderma Skarfix Plus 4% Kojic Acid Face Serum | 2% Alpha Arbutin, 2% Niacinamide, 2% Vitamin C Serum | Fades Dark Spots | Fights pigmentation | Brightening Face Serum for even Skin Tone - 30g View Details
|
₹449
|
|
|
Lotus Herbals Dermabotanics Kojic Acid + Multi Berry Hi-Dose Serum|Reduces Pigmentation & Dark Spots|Calms Redness|Made With Dermatologists|Non-Irritating|Ph 5.5|Suitable For Sensitive Skin|28Ml View Details
|
₹435
|
|
