Tried and Tested: These handbags are stylish enough to turn heads and practical enough for everyday use
Searching for a handbag that does it all? We put these handbags to the test and share our thoughts on their design and everyday practicality.
Finding the right handbag that does it all is often too expensive. Recently, while planning to upgrade my handbag collection, I decided to go for something that offers style as well as functionality. Amidst several brands available online, I decided to go with Lavie that offers a range of bags under budget. I got my hands on their recent collection, and here’s my honest review after giving them a try.
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Monogram Chloe 3 tote bag
As a working professional, I've always wanted a tote bag that strikes the perfect balance between style and functionality. This Lavie tote bag immediately caught my attention with its classic design and spacious silhouette. It offers ample room for daily essentials, along with multiple compartments, sturdy handles, and a secure closure that makes it practical for everyday use. It's comfortable to carry and pairs effortlessly with almost every outfit.
My only reservation is the material. While it's made from synthetic leather and looks premium, I'm a little unsure about its long-term durability and how well it will hold up with regular use.
The bag is priced at INR ₹ 4,669/-
Quare26 satchel bag
Another bag I decided to add to my collection was this satchel, thanks to its stylish yet practical design. It features a nylon zip closure, a debossed pattern, a hand-knotted branded scarf, and a detachable hanging zippered pouch that adds to its overall appeal. It also comes with an adjustable strap, allowing you to wear it as a crossbody if you prefer.
That said, I found the bag a bit too large to look flattering as a crossbody. Since I'm also dealing with a frozen shoulder, carrying it on one shoulder isn't the most comfortable option for me either. I mostly carry it by the top handles, which feels more comfortable and complements the bag's structured design. If you have similar comfort concerns or simply prefer a polished look, carrying it by hand is a great option.
The bag is priced at INR ₹ 4,009/-
Vanity horizontal bag
My final pick from Lavie was this vanity bag, which is perfect for parties, dinners, and other special occasions. Made from synthetic leather, it features a sleek top handle, an elegant quilted pattern, and a zip-around closure that gives it a sophisticated look.
While the design is stylish and easy to pair with occasion wear, I did have one concern. If the bag is overstuffed, the closure doesn't feel as secure as I'd like, making me worry that smaller essentials could slip out. It's best suited for carrying just the essentials rather than packing it to the brim.
The bag is priced at INR ₹ 3,499/-
Note for the readers: This listicle has been curated based on the products shared with us by the respective brand for editorial consideration.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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