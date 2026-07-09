Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has opened the admission process for its Post Graduate Certificate Programme in FinTech and Risk Management. The programme is offered in collaboration with Jaro Education and is designed for working professionals who want to strengthen their understanding of modern financial services, digital finance, and risk management. IIM Nagpur opens admissions for PG courses in FinTech and AI in Finance, working professional can apply

The programme has been introduced at a time when the financial services sector is witnessing rapid changes due to the growing use of digital technologies. Services such as digital payments, online lending, fraud monitoring, blockchain-based systems and regulatory technologies are being adopted by financial institutions across the country. Because of these developments, professionals in the finance sector are increasingly being expected to understand both traditional financial concepts and the changing digital ecosystem.

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A comprehensive learning approach has been adopted in the programme by combining finance, technology, analytics, regulation and risk management. The curriculum has been designed to provide knowledge of accounting and finance fundamentals, FinTech concepts, digital financial services, blockchain, financial analytics, regulations governing financial technologies, sustainable finance and risk management practices.

The programme is considered suitable for professionals working in the banking, finance, consulting, investment management, information technology, and analytics sectors. It can also be pursued by entrepreneurs and professionals who wish to understand the changing nature of customer services, lending practices, payment systems, fraud prevention measures, compliance requirements and financial decision-making.

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Strong participation from experienced professionals has been recorded in earlier batches. Around 36.3 per cent of learners had three to six years of work experience, while 33.3 per cent had six to ten years of experience. Another 17.6 per cent had ten to fourteen years of professional experience, and 12.9 per cent had more than fourteen years of experience. Significant participation has also been seen from the banking and financial services sector, with 62.2 per cent of learners coming from the BFSI industry.

The programme is being offered as a one-year live online course and includes a three-day campus immersion at IIM Nagpur. A Certificate of Completion and Executive Alumni Status from IIM Nagpur will be provided to participants who successfully complete the programme. Live classes, case discussions, assignments, projects and term papers have been included to provide practical exposure and industry-oriented learning.

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The classes will be conducted on Sundays from 3:30 PM to 6:45 PM. Candidates holding a diploma, a graduate or postgraduate degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and at least three years of professional experience are eligible to apply. The application fee has been set at ₹2,000, while the programme fee is ₹2,00,000 plus GST. An instalment facility has also been made available. Interested candidates can submit their applications before the admission process closes.