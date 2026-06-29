Tried and Tested: These kurti designs bring Rajasthan's timeless craft to everyday fashion

As a fashion enthusiast, I'm always on the lookout for outfits that not only complement my personality but also offer all-day comfort, whether I am travelling, in the office, or at home. With countless fashion options to choose from, I always find myself returning to kurtis for their unmatched comfort and timeless appeal. Recently, I got my hands on Banjara Trail’s Rajasthani-inspired kurti designs. After wearing and styling it across different occasions, here's my honest review of what stood out—and whether it's worth adding to your wardrobe. These kurti designs bring Rajasthan's timeless craft to everyday fashion. (Banjara Trail)

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​Multicoloured leheriya kurti Inspired by Rajasthan’s iconic dyeing tradition, the kurti features a mesmerising blend of multicoloured leheriya pattern. This piece is designed with a graceful, straight silhouette and a delicately detailed neckline, highlighted with intricate ethnic motifs that add depth and character. The flowing sleeves and rich colour palette create a striking visual statement, making it perfect for festive occasions and effortless everyday styling. For someone like me who puts comfort and elegance as a priority, fabric plays the utmost importance while selecting clothes.

This kurti caught my eye because of the iconic dyeing pattern and pop colours. I prefer styling it with my classic blue denim for the days when I want a casual look, and with cream palazzo when I want a bit of an ethnic vibe. While everything is great about this kurti, the fabric quality didn’t satisfy me. It’s transparent and very sheer and can’t be worn without something underneath the kurti.

​The kurti is priced at INR ₹1,900/-