Tried and Tested: These kurti designs bring Rajasthan's timeless craft to everyday fashion
Looking for an easy ethnic-wear staple? We put these kurtis to the test and share our thoughts on their design, comfort, quality, and styling potential.
As a fashion enthusiast, I'm always on the lookout for outfits that not only complement my personality but also offer all-day comfort, whether I am travelling, in the office, or at home. With countless fashion options to choose from, I always find myself returning to kurtis for their unmatched comfort and timeless appeal. Recently, I got my hands on Banjara Trail’s Rajasthani-inspired kurti designs. After wearing and styling it across different occasions, here's my honest review of what stood out—and whether it's worth adding to your wardrobe.
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Multicoloured leheriya kurti
Inspired by Rajasthan’s iconic dyeing tradition, the kurti features a mesmerising blend of multicoloured leheriya pattern. This piece is designed with a graceful, straight silhouette and a delicately detailed neckline, highlighted with intricate ethnic motifs that add depth and character. The flowing sleeves and rich colour palette create a striking visual statement, making it perfect for festive occasions and effortless everyday styling. For someone like me who puts comfort and elegance as a priority, fabric plays the utmost importance while selecting clothes.
This kurti caught my eye because of the iconic dyeing pattern and pop colours. I prefer styling it with my classic blue denim for the days when I want a casual look, and with cream palazzo when I want a bit of an ethnic vibe. While everything is great about this kurti, the fabric quality didn’t satisfy me. It’s transparent and very sheer and can’t be worn without something underneath the kurti.
The kurti is priced at INR ₹1,900/-
Style tips: If you want a casual look, you can style it with flared dark-coloured blue denim. You can also complement the ensemble with jhumkas, bracelets, and a bohemian bag. However, if you want to style it for particular occasions or on festivities, then you can choose to pair the kurti with cream or white palazzos. Opt for layered earrings and light makeup to complement the look.
Noor miniature kurti
With a premium cotton-blend base with soft fall and intricate mirror embellishment, this kurti is something that can be a part of your ethnic wardrobe. Inspired by Indian miniature paintings, featuring royal-court and folk motifs, this kurti delights with a relaxed fit and comfort. While the kurti looked great, what bothered me was the too much embellishment throughout. But if you prefer to style a blingy ensemble, you can definitely go for it.
The kurti is priced at INR ₹3,499/-
Style tips: The intricate embroidery makes it an ethnic pick for the festive season, and thus, you can pair this with straight-fit denim for a casual look, palazzos or leggings for festive or wedding functions. You can complement the look with oxidised jewellery like stack bangles and jhumkas.
Bandhini splash halter kurti
With halter neck trending all over, I couldn’t resist picking this one for my collection. The bandhini print in combination with rich crimson and deep emerald added a pop of colour to my minimal closet. The silhouette features a flattering halter neckline adorned with delicate coin embellishments that give an effortless elegance to the piece. While everything seems great, I couldn’t resonate with the pricing. I found the kurti to be quite expensive compared to the quality it offers.
The kurti is priced at INR ₹3,500/-
Style tips: You can pair it with ivory trousers or cigarette pants and complement the look with oxidised silver jewellery for a refined bohemian look. Additionally, you can pick statement heels or stacked bangles to add a festive twist to the look.
Note for the readers: This review article has been curated based on the products shared with us by the respective brand for editorial consideration.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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