Fashion enthusiast shares tips to master Bandhgala Suit, here is how you can ace that flawless look

India flaunts its fabric, textiles and unique apparel from every corner of its states. One such heritage is the Jodhpuri suit, or more commonly known as Jodhpuri bandhgala, which translates to closed neck. Jodhpuri bandhgala is a suit for men which originates from erstwhile princely Jodhpur State in Rajputana, presently Rajasthan's Jodhpur. A lawyer by profession but equal parts fashion enthusiast, Karron S Dhinggra recently on his Instagram, shared a couple of things to keep in mind while wearing a Jodhpuri Bandhgala. Fashion enthusiast shares tips on how to wear a Bandhgala suit flawlessly.(Sheldon Santos)

About the Jodhpuri Bandhgala

Commonly chosen as a ceremonial wear, a Jodhpuri Bandhgala consists of a coat and a pair of trousers, often with a vest. It consists of a shorter cut with intricate hand embroidery all over the waistcoat.

The outfit neatly blends the elements of traditional Indian attire with a western tailoring style that emerged during the state's princely rule around the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Karron's guide to ace a Jodhpuri Bandhgala

“Throw away your Bandhgala suit if you don't know these hacks,” Karron begins his video.

He says that the length of your Bandhgala should be between half and full hips so that no matter you stand or sit, the fit still looks decent. Secondly, the last button of the suit should start in the belt-line so that it gives a neat ‘V’ illusion and ensures that you walk comfortably.

Length of the sleeves should always be till the wrist bone so that all the limited detailing that is included in the outfit such as cufflinks, can shine out.

Next up, if you are opting to wear a Bandhgala, always go for shirts with mandarin collar. For those who do not have mandarin-collared shirts, they can reduce the height of the collar by folding it in half and ironing it. This will make it long so that it doesn't create bulk near the collarbone.

For a pocket square to go with the Bandhgala, Karron says either of three peak, soft puff and presidential styles can be used to complement the royal hint of the outfit. For those who do not have a pocket square, can pick any old old traditional dupatta lying at home and make it from scratch.

Hourglass is an ideal silhouette, so to balance the look, bootcut pants are the best fitted with a Bandhgala, says Karron adding that one should never wear black pants with a black Bandhgala.

“This is the worst mistake because two blacks can never match because of the different fabric. Wear only if both are of the same fabric,” he says.

If your suit is dark coloured, he advised to go for a pair of off-white pants and complement it with the luxury Indian tone, that is gold for cufflinks, watch or broach.

For footwear, Karron asks to follow the POH rule, that is patent, oxford or horsebit.

For a daytime event, he advises to pair that pair of off-white pants with a brown Bandhgala. To elevate the look, he asks to wear a watch with a brown leather strap. Footwear can either be laced or loafers, but only in the dark brown shade to complement the colour palette of the outfit.

