Firecrackers banned in Gurugram from Nov 1 to Jan 31, except on festive occasions

The Gurugram district administration on Thursday banned the manufacture and sale of all types of firecrackers from November 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024, except for green firecrackers, officials aware of the matter said. In his order, the deputy commissioner said that as an exception and for a limited time, a window for bursting green firecrackers would be provided on festivals such as Diwali, New Year’s Eve, Christmas, and Gurpurab. The district administration invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to impose the fireworks ban. The order also said that when fireworks are set off on Diwali or any other festival, such as Gurpurab, the window for bursting firecrackers will be from 8pm to 10pm. The window will be from 11.55pm to 12.30am on Christmas and New Year’ Eve. (HT Archive)

To be sure, in 2018, the Supreme Court had ruled against imposing complete ban on firecrackers but said that only less polluting green crackers can be sold, that too only through licensed traders.

“Exercising the powers vested in me by the virtue of Section 144 of CrPC 1973, the Explosive Act, 1884, and the Explosive Rules and other enabling powers as district magistrate, Gurugram, I prohibit the manufacture, sale, bursting and use of joined firecrackers, except for green crackers, and ban of barium salts in fireworks, in Gurugram district, as it causes air and noise pollution and solid waste problems, from November 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024,” said the order issued by deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav on Thursday.

The order also said that when fireworks are set off on Diwali or any other festival, such as Gurpurab, the window for bursting firecrackers will be from 8pm to 10pm. The window will be from 11.55pm to 12.30am on Christmas and New Year’ Eve.

He also directed the regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Gurugram, to regularly monitor air quality and upload the data to the respective websites in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court and Central Pollution Control Board.

E-commerce companies such as Flipkart and Amazon were also told not to accept online orders for firecrackers. The deputy commissioner also directed that the knowledge of distinguishing green crackers from conventional crackers be widely disseminated.

