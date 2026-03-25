Celebrity cosmetologist shares 5 common skincare mistakes to avoid in summer
Ahead of summer 2026, celebrity cosmetologists have revealed the skincare mistakes one should avoid to keep skin healthy and glowing.
Summer is the time when the sun is at its most intense, and the humidity in the air is at its highest. As a result, our skin behaves erratically, becoming oily, sensitive, and even prone to breakouts. Dr. Aisshwarya Panddit, also known as Doctor Beautiful, Celebrity Cosmetic Doctor, and Founder of Aura Edge Wellness Pvt Ltd., lists five skincare mistakes you must avoid during the summer.
Also read | Celebrity cosmetologist reveals 7 summer skincare rules you shouldn’t ignore
Dr Aisshwarya Panddit said, “There are many common skincare problems in the summer, which are actually caused by common skincare mistakes, rather than any underlying problem with the skin.”
1. Avoiding sunscreen
According to Dr Aisshwarya Panddit, the first common skincare mistake is the lack of, or inadequate, use of sunscreen. In the hot Indian summers, this is a common mistake, which may result in tanning, pigmentation, and even damage to the skin.
2. Overwashing the face
Dr Panddit highlighted that over-washing the face is one of the most common skincare mistakes that people commit, often in summers. While it may seem like a sensible thing to wash your face again and again in the summer to combat the oil and sweat, this is actually a common skincare mistake, which may result in your skin producing even more oil.
3. Using oil-based products
Summers is all about using water or gel based skincare products. However, the continued use of oil-based products may clog your pores in the humid summer air, resulting in breakouts on your skin.
4. Excess exfoliation
According to Dr Panddit, the process of exfoliation is also not understood properly. In some cases, it is completely neglected, while in other cases, it is done in excess in an attempt to achieve immediate results. In both cases, the skin suffers. In the former case, dead cells are not removed from the skin, while in the latter case, sensitivity and inflammation are caused in the skin due to harsh sun exposure.
5. Avoiding hydration
While it is important to follow a proper skin care regimen, the significance of hydration should not be neglected. Dr Panddit states that people are so busy using creams and other external treatments that they completely neglect to drink water. This can make the skin look dull and even cause oil to be secreted.
Dr. Panddit said, “Taking care of one’s skin in the summer season does not have to be very complicated. By avoiding these mistakes and following a balanced routine, one can see a huge difference in the way they look.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.