Celebrity cosmetologist reveals 7 summer skincare rules you shouldn’t ignore
Ahead of summer 2026, a celebrity cosmetologist reveals summer skincare rules for healthy and glowing skin.
The summers are around the corner, and it’s no surprise that Indian summers have begun to get harsher every day. From unexpected acne breakouts to tanning, excessive sweating to oiliness, there is no end to skin issues. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, celebrity cosmetologist Dr Aisshwarya Panddit, aka Doctor Beautiful, Celebrity Cosmetic Doctor & Founder at Aura Edge Wellness Pvt Ltd., revealed summer skincare rules that ensure healthy and glowing skin.
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According to cosmetologist Dr Aisshwarya Panddit, summers are the time to alter one’s skincare routine rather than loading it with products.
1. Sunscreen is important
Dr Aisshwarya Panddit highlighted that sunscreen is the single most important thing. It’s the one thing that prevents pigmentation and protects the skin.
2. Hydration is the key
She emphasized the importance of hydration. With the onset of summer, the rate of water loss increases; thus, it is important to keep your skin hydrated throughout the season. This is when a gel based and water-based moisturiser comes in handy. Also, try to keep your skincare routine simple and avoid heavy moisturisers in summer, as they can end up suffocating the skin. She recommends using gel-based moisturisers to help the skin breathe.
3. Avoid over-cleansing
Most people, in order to get rid of oiliness and dirt, often end up over-cleansing the skin. Dr Panddit said that over-cleansing can end up causing more oil to be produced by the skin.
4. Exfoliate gently
According to Dr Panddit, exfoliation, if done gently, at least once or twice a week, also helps remove dead cells from the skin, thus preventing pores from getting clogged. She advises avoiding harsh scrubs on the skin.
5. Include antioxidants
Aisshwarya Panddit recommends adding antioxidants like vitamin C to the skincare routine. She states that if added to the morning skincare routine, these will not only help the skin fight pollution and sun damage but will also improve the tone of the skin over time.
6. Avoid heavy makeup
Another aspect of skincare that needs a change of attitude, according to Dr Panddit, is makeup. Heavy makeup, which has become a part of our lives, usually mixes with sweat and dirt, thus clogging pores. A light approach not only makes you feel comfortable but will also help your skin become healthy.
7. Avoid sun exposure
She also recommends incorporating small changes in life, such as not exposing your skin to direct sunlight during peak hours of the sun or keeping your skin clean if you have been out, will make a world of difference.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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