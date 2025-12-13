Alia Bhatt's morning skincare routine: 8 easy steps to healthy and glowing skin

When it comes to fresh, luminous skin with a minimal makeup look, you can't help but think of actor Alia Bhatt. She keeps her skincare routine light but effective, skipping harsh products and focusing on hydration, barrier support, and sun protection. This can also be frequently seen via her Instagram reels and YouTube videos. In one such video, Alia opened up about her 8-step morning skincare routine. If you're curious about Alia Bhatt's skincare routine, here is a breakdown of her morning regime. Alia Bhatt's skincare routine: 8 steps for that morning glow(Instagram)

Start your morning with a skin massager

Alia begins her day with a gentle, non-stripping cleanser to remove overnight oil, sweat, and impurities. She prefers a foam-free, mild cleanser to cleanse her skin that does not leave her skin feeling tight or dry. She then massages her face with a skin massager that moisturises and even tones her skin.

Hydration boost with a toning mist

After cleansing, Alia adds a toning mist to her face, but not a harsh, alcohol-based toner. Alia opts for mists to keep her skin hydrated and moisturised all day long.

Under eye cream

Applying under-eye creams early in the morning can help de-puff the puffiness around the eyes. Alia says, “A good under-eye cream can reduce dark circles and dryness”. Alia applies 2–3 pumps of under-eye cream and gently applies it across her face.

Niacinamide

The next skincare product that Alia applies is niacinamide. As per Alia, "Niacinamide helps get rid of fine lines, it protects the skin from dirt and pollution, hydrates your skin, and helps regenerate the skin cells. She also asserts that anything that can be applied to the skin can also be used on the neck and hands.

Caffeine Solution Drops

Alia applies caffeine solution drops onto her face. but she says this is optional. “You can skip this. I use it as this solution retains water and de-puffs the puffiness under the eyes. And this solution helps give my eyes freedom from dark spots," she adds.

Moisturiser

Once serum is absorbed, Alia applies a light moisturiser, also with ceramides, to lock in hydration. She chooses a lightweight formula because she believes in keeping skin nourished without heaviness. Moisturiser is crucial, especially if you live in fluctuating weather conditions.

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable step

Alia swears by sunscreen, no matter what. She uses a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 50, applying a generous amount and following the “more-is-more” mantra. Sunscreen helps protect the skin from UV damage, premature ageing, uneven skin tone, and pigmentation.

Lip balm

Last but not least, Alia doesn’t ignore her lips. She applies a peptide-based lip balm to keep her lips soft, hydrated, and prevent dryness or cracking. “I always keep a lip balm in my bag, no matter what”, Alia says.

Besides these steps, Alia Bhatt also follows a healthy diet and doesn't miss her daily exercise.

