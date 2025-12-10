Alia Bhatt channels Old Hollywood glamour in elegant black dress at the Red Sea Film Festival: ‘Effortlessly stunning’

Alia Bhatt made a striking appearance on the seventh day of the Red Sea International Film Festival, where she opened up about her career journey and teased her upcoming spy thriller Alpha. But while her words sparked excitement, it was her vintage-inspired ensemble that truly stole the spotlight - a look steeped in old-Hollywood elegance, channeling unmistakable Audrey Hepburn–esque glamour and turning the red carpet into a timeless fashion statement. She shared a curated gallery of moments from the event on Instagram on December 10, captioning it, “A day in Jeddah, celebrating the magic of the movies.” Read on to discover more details about Alia's stunning ensemble!(instagram/@aliaabhatt)

A moment for the Old Hollywood-coded look

Alia channeled vintage Hollywood glamour as she stepped into the Red Sea Film Festival in an all-black Audrey Hepburn-coded evening ensemble. Her black dress features a sculpted, form-fitting bodice with delicate lace overlays and a scoop neckline subtly framing her shoulders. Sheer panels woven through the dress add texture and depth to the monochrome silhouette, while the gently cinched waist flows seamlessly into a voluminous, midi-length skirt. The asymmetrical hemline is elevated by a sheer white tulle underlayer, lending fluid movement and couture-like drama to the look.

The Bollywood icon's ensemble was accessorised with a classic diamond choker necklace, drawing attention to her delicate collarbones without overpowering the look, and paired with tiny diamond studs. While the pointy ballerina pumps lend the look a quiet, minimalist polish, sleek black sunglasses make a bold, edgy statement.

True to classic Alia style, her makeup was a clean, soft-girl aesthetic with delicately defined eyes, a sun kissed, dewy glow, and a muted lip, while her hair was styled in loose, side-parted waves that add a fluid softness to the structured look.

Fans gush in the comments

The comments section quickly turned into a flood of admiration, with fans pouring their hearts out in full spirit. One fan gushed, “You're a living doll! You slayed as always!”, while another playfully exclaimed, “Isn't it illegal to be so pretty?” Others couldn’t get over her effortless elegance, writing, “How can someone be SO effortlessly stunning?!” and “adding this one to the ‘fav looks’ list.” The love kept rolling in with desi flair too - “Ladki beautiful” - and heartfelt fandom energy like, “Never failing to BLESS MY FEED with your looks! One of my fav looks of yours.” Safe to say, the look left fans completely smitten.