Kriti Sanon turns heads in black gown with thigh-high slit at Red Sea International Film Festival

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon was one of the standout attendees at the Women In Cinema Gala during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event highlighted influential women shaping global cinema, and Kriti’s presence added strong Indian representation to the night. Kriti Sanon at Red Sea Film Festival 2025(Instagram/redseafilm)

Decoding Kriti Sanon’s stunning look

For the gala, Kriti chose an all-black, dramatic gown with an asymmetrical neckline, structured shoulder detailing, and textured ruffle accents cascading down the outfit. The thigh-high slit looked like a chic and modern touch.

She paired the look with sleek, pointed-toe black heels, matching earrings, and a clean, minimalist makeup look that highlighted her eyes. She styled her hair as a neat undo, keeping attention on the upper bold silhouette of the gown. Her overall look perfectly balances sophistication and glamour, which suits well for a global film festival red carpet.

A day of conversations and celebration

Earlier in the day, Kriti took part in an In Conversation session at the festival’s 5th edition. She spoke about her journey, her growth as an actor, and how she chooses emotionally rich and challenging roles. Shortly afterward, she visited the Variety Lounge, where she discussed her recent performances and the shifting landscape for women in Hindi films

Kriti’s latest film, Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai, is currently in cinemas. Calling it an “intense mess of a romance,” she said the musical gave her “one of her most layered characters” to date.

She plays a woman in an abusive relationship, a role she described as emotionally challenging. “What I love about her is that she’s not perfect. She’s flawed, as we are as human beings. She’s extremely raw, she’s vulnerable,” she said.

Sanon also spoke about how female characters in Hindi films were traditionally shown through the male gaze, often “the damsel in distress, innocent, nice, sweet, shy.” But things are changing. “There are a lot of women writing characters and making films where the characters are more realistic, they’re real, they’re wrong, they make mistakes,” she said.

Celebrating the return of love stories

Kriti expressed joy about the comeback of romance films. “I’m really glad that love stories are back. I craved them. It’s my favorite genre,” she shared. She added that today’s generation may be “swiping left” and avoiding deep emotional connections, but audiences still long for heartfelt stories. “This year has been about love stories,” she said.

Alongside Kriti, Bollywood actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai also joined the lineup. Another actress who took over the international spotlight is Rekha, who also attended the event.

By attending the Women In Cinema Gala, Kriti Sanon joined global artists and creators celebrating women’s contributions to film.