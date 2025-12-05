Kriti Sanon on response to Tere Ishk Mein: Love is overwhelming; like a painting, everyone looks at cinema differently

One can hear the joy in her voice. Kriti Sanon is riding a wave of acclaim-both from the box office and the love pouring in for Tere Ishk Mein (TIM). With Cocktail 2 and Don 3 up next, she's clearly in a strong season. Excerpts from a conversation: Kriti Sanon

You've been everywhere with TIM-theatre visits, housefull shows. How does this success feel? It's extremely overwhelming. The film has received so much love. I, as an actor, have received so much love. It's rare for a film to get great reviews, critical acclaim for performances, and strong box office numbers. I'm getting all of it at the same time. I couldn't have asked for more.

It's also rare for both the male and female leads to get equal limelight, instead of the male star walking away with it. Was that refreshing? Very refreshing. When I read the film, on paper Shankar (played by Dhanush) had the punches, the lines, he seemed to be leading a lot of things. But the layers of Mukti were somewhere in Aanand (L Rai, director) sir's head. He was clear he wasn't making a one-sided love story. He told me, 'I see more of Dhanush's love and pain in the first half, but I see more of Mukti's in the second'. It's beautiful when two characters are equally powerful; it doesn't lessen the male character's weight at all. It becomes more balanced, more real. A girl might relate more to Mukti, but they're both giving equally to the story.

After a National Award-winning turn in Mimi, TIM has fetched you fresh praise. Feel relieved now? When your work is appreciated, it energises you. You put so much mental and emotional energy into your characters. I'm grateful that my choices are connecting with fans. Mimi gave me confidence to take risks and a sense of security, that I don't have to keep proving myself. This industry constantly pits actors against each other, which can make you insecure.

But there comes a point, and I'm glad I reached it, when you realise: people know you can act. You've proven yourself. Now you just want to enjoy the work. I'm not competing with anyone anymore. I'm not chasing box office rankings. I only want to better myself. And I love it when people say, "This is her best performance' after every film.