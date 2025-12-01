Kriti Sanon, Dhanush visit Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple as Tere Ishk Mein roars at box office

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon visited the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple in Pune on Sunday, November 30, after the release of their romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein. The actors were joined by director Aanand L. Rai. Dhanush and Kriti performed aarti at the temple. Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein crossed the ₹ 50 crore mark at the box office.(Rajesh Journalist)

The visit comes after Tere Ishk Mein has been gaining momentum at the box office. The romantic drama was released on November 28.

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s temple visit

Kriti wore a light green kurta with gold and green-patterned sharara. She complemented the ensemble with dainty rings and massive jhumkas. Dhanush was dressed in a white kurta and blue jeans. Director Aanand L. Rai also wore jeans and a light pink shirt.

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection

The movie has grossed over ₹52 crore in India since its release, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Tere Ishk Mein Mein opened with ₹16 crore net collection on Friday, November 28. It grossed ₹17 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the movie recorded another jump in its earnings, minting ₹19 crore.

Kriti Sanon reacts to the success of Tere Ishk Mein

Sharing a montage of reviews about her latest release, Kriti wrote that her heart was full after seeing all the positive reactions about her movie.

“The best feeling for an actor is when the audience connects with every little emotion in between the unspoken words of your character,” Kriti wrote. Talking about her character, Mukti, the Do Patti actor said it was the “most layered and tricky character” she had ever portrayed.

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s Varanasi visit

Ahead of the release of Tere Ishk Mein, the lead actors had visited Varanasi to promote their film. The duo performed the Ganga aarti and posed for photos with a young fan dressed as Lord Shiva. Photos of their visit went viral on social media.

What is Tere Ishk Mein about?

The romantic drama follows the story of Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti). The duo’s early interactions blossom into a love story, but Mukti eventually decides to marry someone else. The plot sees them reunite years later against the backdrop of a war.

Kriti Sanon is set to appear next in Cocktail 2. Dhanush has several films in the pipeline, including the tentatively titled D54 and D55.