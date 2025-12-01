Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kriti Sanon, Dhanush visit Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple as Tere Ishk Mein roars at box office

ByHT Infotainment Desk
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 02:31 pm IST

Tere Ishk Mein stars Dhanush as Shankar and Kriti Sanon as Mukti. The film was released on November 28.

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon visited the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple in Pune on Sunday, November 30, after the release of their romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein. The actors were joined by director Aanand L. Rai. Dhanush and Kriti performed aarti at the temple.

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein crossed the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 crore mark at the box office.(Rajesh Journalist)
Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein crossed the 50 crore mark at the box office.(Rajesh Journalist)

The visit comes after Tere Ishk Mein has been gaining momentum at the box office. The romantic drama was released on November 28.

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s temple visit

Kriti wore a light green kurta with gold and green-patterned sharara. She complemented the ensemble with dainty rings and massive jhumkas. Dhanush was dressed in a white kurta and blue jeans. Director Aanand L. Rai also wore jeans and a light pink shirt.

Also read: Mom-to-be Bharti Singh reveals baby bump in new shoot; Jasmin Bhasin, Divyanka Tripathi shower love

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection

The movie has grossed over 52 crore in India since its release, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Tere Ishk Mein Mein opened with 16 crore net collection on Friday, November 28. It grossed 17 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the movie recorded another jump in its earnings, minting 19 crore.

Kriti Sanon reacts to the success of Tere Ishk Mein

Sharing a montage of reviews about her latest release, Kriti wrote that her heart was full after seeing all the positive reactions about her movie.

“The best feeling for an actor is when the audience connects with every little emotion in between the unspoken words of your character,” Kriti wrote. Talking about her character, Mukti, the Do Patti actor said it was the “most layered and tricky character” she had ever portrayed.

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s Varanasi visit

Ahead of the release of Tere Ishk Mein, the lead actors had visited Varanasi to promote their film. The duo performed the Ganga aarti and posed for photos with a young fan dressed as Lord Shiva. Photos of their visit went viral on social media.

Also read: Dhanush recreates Kundan's Raanjhana scene, performs Ganga aarti with Kriti Sanon during trip to Varanasi

What is Tere Ishk Mein about?

The romantic drama follows the story of Shankar (Dhanush) and Mukti (Kriti). The duo’s early interactions blossom into a love story, but Mukti eventually decides to marry someone else. The plot sees them reunite years later against the backdrop of a war.

Kriti Sanon is set to appear next in Cocktail 2. Dhanush has several films in the pipeline, including the tentatively titled D54 and D55.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon, Dhanush visit Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple as Tere Ishk Mein roars at box office
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On