Is Mrunal Thakur dating Shreyas Iyer or Dhanush? Actor finally reacts to rumours

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has recently been grabbing headlines for her personal life. A few weeks ago, the actor was rumoured to be dating Dhanush, and their comments on each other’s posts fuelled the speculation. However, chatter on Reddit claimed that Mrunal has been dating cricketer Shreyas Iyer for the past few months, and that they have been keeping things low-profile. Now, a day after this post surfaced, the actor has revealed how she handles rumours. Mrunal Thakur reacts to dating rumours with a playful video.

Mrunal Thakur reacts to her dating rumours

On Sunday, Mrunal took to Instagram and shared a video of her mother giving her a head massage as she recorded them. They are both seen laughing while looking at the camera. Along with the video, Mrunal wrote, “They talk, we laugh. P.S. Rumours are free PR and I love free stuff!” However, the actor didn’t reveal which rumour she was addressing, but the video appeared to be a reaction to her recent dating speculation.

Mrunal Thakur calls rumours free PR.

The Reddit post claimed that Shreyas Iyer and Mrunal Thakur have been quietly seeing each other for a few months and that it is still in the early stages. It further claimed that they have been keeping things low-profile because cricket fans can be intense, and Mrunal is “at a peak in her career right now.”

Before this, Mrunal was rumoured to be dating actor Dhanush. In August, they sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together at the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2. Reports of her following Dhanush’s sisters on Instagram further added to the buzz. Recently, when Dhanush shared pictures from his visit to Varanasi for the promotion of his film Tere Ishk Mein, Mrunal’s comment added more fuel to the speculation.

Mrunal Thakur’s recent and upcoming films

Mrunal was most recently seen in Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2. The film, which also featured Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra and Sahil Mehta in key roles, failed at the box office, collecting only ₹65.75 crore against a budget of nearly ₹150 crore.

She will next be seen in the film Do Deewane Seher Mein. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga under Zee Studios, Rancorp Media and Bhansali Productions. The actor will be seen romancing Siddhant Chaturvedi, with Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza and Sandeepa Dhar in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 20 February 2026.