Search
Sat, Nov 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 2: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film collects 33 crore, beats Emergency lifetime

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Updated on: Nov 29, 2025 10:17 pm IST

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 2: The romantic drama is directed by Aanand L Rai. The film received glowing reviews for the lead performances.

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 2: Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, opened in theatres on Friday. The romantic drama opened to decent reviews and had a strong opening, despite being a non-holiday release. Has the film continued on that note on its second day of release? Let us take a detailed look at the box office performance of the film so far. (Also read: Kriti Sanon reacts as fan praises her ‘career-best’ performance in Tere Ishk Mein: ‘It’s exciting to challenge yourself’)

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 2: Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in a still from the film.
Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 2: Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in a still from the film.

Tere Ishk Mein box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein collected 17 crore on Saturday. It is a slight growth in collections, given that the film went on to earn 16 crore on Friday. The total collection of the film after two days stands at 33 crore.

Tere Ishk Mein has now beaten the lifetime collection of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, which stood at 23.75 crore. It is still behind in setting its aim at crossing Shahid Kapoor’s Deva lifetime collections, which stand at 55.8 crore.

About Tere Ishk Mein

The film revolves around Mukti, a young woman played by Kriti, who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn 'entire Delhi' to ashes for his broken heart. Their intense and unhinged love story forms the core of the film.

The film is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. It is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. AR Rahman has served as the music composer, while Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics of the songs.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 2: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film collects 33 crore, beats Emergency lifetime
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On