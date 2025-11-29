Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 2: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon film collects 33 crore, beats Emergency lifetime

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 2: Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, opened in theatres on Friday. The romantic drama opened to decent reviews and had a strong opening, despite being a non-holiday release. Has the film continued on that note on its second day of release? Let us take a detailed look at the box office performance of the film so far. (Also read: Kriti Sanon reacts as fan praises her ‘career-best’ performance in Tere Ishk Mein: ‘It’s exciting to challenge yourself’) Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 2: Kriti Sanon and Dhanush in a still from the film.

Tere Ishk Mein box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein collected ₹17 crore on Saturday. It is a slight growth in collections, given that the film went on to earn ₹16 crore on Friday. The total collection of the film after two days stands at ₹ 33 crore.

Tere Ishk Mein has now beaten the lifetime collection of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, which stood at ₹23.75 crore. It is still behind in setting its aim at crossing Shahid Kapoor’s Deva lifetime collections, which stand at ₹55.8 crore.

About Tere Ishk Mein

The film revolves around Mukti, a young woman played by Kriti, who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn 'entire Delhi' to ashes for his broken heart. Their intense and unhinged love story forms the core of the film.

The film is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. It is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. AR Rahman has served as the music composer, while Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics of the songs.