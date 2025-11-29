Kriti Sanon reacts as fan praises her ‘career-best’ performance in Tere Ishk Mein: ‘It’s exciting to challenge yourself’

Actor Kriti Sanon is basking in the success of her latest release, Tere Ishk Mein. The romantic drama, which sees her paired with Dhanush for the first time, was released on Friday. Although it received mixed reviews, both Dhanush and Kriti's performances garnered praise from fans and viewers. Many fans also noted that this might be Kriti's best turn so far, adding to her range as an actor in the last few years. Kriti has now reacted to these comments. Kriti Sanon is earning unanimous praise for her work in Tere Ishk Mein. (ANI Photo)(Sunil Khandare)

What Kriti said about her work

Kriti reposted many fan reactions and positive reviews of the film on her X account. One fan noted, “After #MIMI, people said, “This is #KritiSanon’s CAREER-BEST act. • After #DoPatti, people said the same. • And now, after #TereIshqMein people are saying same thing. If your ‘CAREER-BEST’ keeps getting better every year, you’re doing something very right @kritisanon.”

This comment caught the attention of Kriti, who replied saying: “Thank you for the appreciation (folded hands emoticon) In my opinion.. If you’re not evolving and growing, you’re not living well, just passing through life.. It’s exciting to challenge yourself.. Keeps the fire burning..”

HT review

Kriti plays Mukti in Tere Ishk Mein. The film chronicles the turbulent and decades-long relationship between her and Dhanush's Shankar. It leads to heartbreak and chaotic consequences. An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Dhanush's chemistry with Kriti Sanon works well. I had loved her in Do Patti, and here again she lights up the screen. She is easy on the eyes, yes, but more importantly, she brings weight to a character that is far from simple.”

Kriti made her acting debut with Heropanti in 2014. Since then, she has worked in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Crew. The actor won a National Award for Best Actress for her work in Mimi.