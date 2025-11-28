Mrunal Thakur's latest comment on Dhanush’s post adds fuel to dating rumours: 'What a beautiful journey'

Dhanush recently shared a series of photos from his recent visit to Varanasi, reminiscing that the city is where his journey as Kundan from Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa first began. His emotional post immediately drew attention, especially after actor Mrunal Thakur dropped an appreciative comment amid ongoing rumours linking the two. During his visit to Banaras, Dhanush reminisced about his role as Kundan from Raanjhanaa, sharing photos that captured his journey. Mrunal Thakur praised him in the comments amid dating speculations.(Photos: Instagram, IMDb)

Mrunal reacts to Dhanush's post

On Wednesday, Dhanush posted several images from Varanasi, some also featuring Tere Ishk Mein and Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai. Reflecting on his journey, he wrote, "A walk through the memory lane where it all started. KUNDAN. A character that refuses to let go of me even after more than a decade. The name Kundan still echoes in the narrow lanes of Banaras as people call out to me, and I still turn and smile. Now walking through the same lanes, sitting in front of the same house, sipping chai from the same tea shop, and walking by the shores of the holy Ganges with the man who gave me Kundan feels like a full circle. Now it’s time for Shankar. Tere Ishk Mein… FROM TOM. Har Har Mahadev.”

Mrunal Thakur commented on the post, cheering him on with, “@dhanushkraja Sir… what a beautiful journey! BLOCKBUSTER!! CULT!!! LEGACY!!” followed by a high-five emoji. Dhanush responded with hugs and a white heart.

Rumours about Dhanush and Mrunal began circulating in August after they were spotted together at the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2. Earlier, her presence at the wrap party of Tere Ishk Mein had already sparked speculation. Reports of her following Dhanush’s sisters on Instagram further added to the buzz, although both actors have kept their personal lives private.

About Tere Ishq Mein

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present Tere Ishk Mein, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, the film features music by A.R. Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film releases worldwide today, 28 November 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.