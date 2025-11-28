Dhanush recreates Kundan's Raanjhana scene, performs Ganga aarti with Kriti Sanon during trip to Varanasi

Filmmaker Anand L Rai's romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein, has released in theatres today (November 28). To promote the film, the filmmaker, along with Dhanush and Kriti, visited Varanasi a few days before its release. Several photos and videos of the cast have now surfaced on the internet, showing Dhanush and Kriti performing the Ganga aarti and posing for pictures with a young fan dressed as Lord Shiva. Dhanush, Kriti Sanon and Anand L Rai promote Tere Ishk Mein in Varanasi.

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's visit to Varanasi

Several videos and photos from Dhanush and Kriti's trip to Varanasi surfaced online. The duo were seen performing the Ganga aarti and other rituals, seeking blessings ahead of their film’s release. In another set of pictures shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Dhanush looked elated as he met a young fan dressed as Lord Shiva on the ghats. The two, along with Anand L Rai, clicked a picture with the young fan before leaving the city.

Dhanush looked as if he was reliving the magic of Raanjhanaa’s Kundan. In the final scene of the film, Kundan (Dhanush) walks through the streets of Varanasi with his younger self, holding Lord Shiva’s damroo in his hand and running through the lanes.

Their photos quickly went viral, and fans could not get enough of them. One fan commented, “They both look so divine and gorgeous. What a magical sight.” Another wrote, “They look perfect together,” while one more added, “Kriti looks so beautiful.” Kriti looked ethereal in a golden palazzo set, which she paired with a green net dupatta. Dhanush, on the other hand, wore a white kurta pyjama for the Varanasi visit.

About Tere Ishk Mein

Directed by Anand L Rai and produced by him along with Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, the film was announced on the 10th anniversary of Raanjhanaa. The intense romantic drama stars Dhanush and Kriti in the lead roles and has released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.