Anand L Rai says his equation with Shah Rukh Khan did not change after Zero: 'Taught me to be a fighter'

Anand L Rai is known for reintroducing slice-of-life cinema in Bollywood. The filmmaker recently reflected on his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in the romantic-comedy Zero. In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, Anand called Shah Rukh a ‘fighter’ and said that their relationship hasn't changed even though the film didn't perform well at the box office. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan calls Deepika Padukone ‘Singham 5’ in old BTS clip, fans react) Anand L Rai said his relationship with actor Shah Rukh Khan didn't change after Zero.(PTI)

Anand L Rai heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan

The Raksha Bandhan director was asked if his relationship with Shah changed after Zero opined, “No. Never with an actor, a star, a big man like Shah Rukh Khan. He is not all about just films, he is much more than that. Making Zero were the brilliant years of my life with Shah Rukh, because it is not just about filmmaking, it is understanding life.” He further said, “That man taught us about life in those many years. If you ask me the takeaway, I learnt how to be a fighter from him. He is a great fighter, a magician at that. He knows how to bounce back, create a path for himself. The equation hasn’t changed. A person like Shah Rukh Khan will never change equation based on hits and flops.”

Anand L Rai's filmography

Anand L Rai made his directorial debut with the thriller Strangers (2008). He later gained recognition with movies like Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Raanjhanaa (2013) and Tanu Weds Manu: Returns (2015). His last directorial was Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's family-drama Raksha Bandhan. He has recently produced Taapsee Pannu, Vikran Massey and Sunny Kaushal starrer Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The romantic-thriller is directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

Shah Rukh will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King, co-starring Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. He will expected to feature in YRF's Tiger vs Pathaan and Pathaan 2.