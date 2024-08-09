 Shah Rukh Khan calls Deepika Padukone ‘Singham 5’ in old BTS clip, fans say: He envisioned that you’d be doing the film | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Shah Rukh Khan calls Deepika Padukone ‘Singham 5’ in old BTS clip, fans say: He envisioned that you’d be doing the film

ByAnanya Das
Aug 09, 2024 03:41 PM IST

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Chennai Express starred Deepika Padukone as Meenamma and Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul. It released in theatres in 2013.

Actor Deepika Padukone has shared an old video clip as her 2013 film Chennai Express completed 11 years. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the behind-the-scenes clip featuring herself and Shah Rukh Khan, her co-star in the Rohit Shetty film. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone in cop avatar recreates Ajay Devgn's iconic pose in Singham Again pic: Rohit Shetty calls her 'my hero')

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on Chennai Express sets (L); actor in Singham Returns poster.

Shah Rukh called Deepika Singham 5

In the BTS video, Shah Rukh was heard saying, "She is Singham 5." He also asked her to do the signature pose from Singham. Both of them did that. The duo goofed around in the video too. The clip also featured Deepika's iconic dialogue from the film--Kahan se khareedi aisi bakwaas dictionary (where from did you buy such useless dictionary).

Fans say SRK predicted Deepika will be part of Singham franchise

Sharing the clip, Deepika captioned it, "How many times do you think I’ve had to repeat this dialogue!? Sahi jawaab ko milega ‘Ek Bakwaas Dictionary’ (Right answers will get a 'useless dictionary'!!! (Laughing emojis)." After her post, many of the fans reacted, and one of them wrote, "We need such entertainment movies back!!" Another mentioned, "Dialogue must have repeated 20 times."

While the other wrote, "I can't miss this movie." A fan said, "He envisioned it before anyone else that she would be doing a Singham movie." "Wow, SRK predicted that Deepika would be part of the Singham franchise. Brilliant." "Love their chemistry, love the film, love SRK," read a comment.

About Chennai Express

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Chennai Express revolves around a Tamil girl Meenamma (Deepika) who falls in love with a North Indian guy Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan), who boards the Chennai Express train from Mumbai carrying the ashes of his late grandfather, supposed to be immersed in Rameshwaram, while he intends to go to Goa instead.

About Singham franschise

Singham is a 2011 action film and is the first installment of Rohit's Cop Universe. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role as a police officer named Bajirao Singham. It also features Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj. After that, Ajay and Rohit collaborated for the sequel Singham Returns (2014). Ajay reprised his role in Simmba (2018) and Sooryavanshi (2021) which is part of the Cop Universe.

Deepika's upcoming films

A sequel to Singham Returns titled Singham Again is set to release in 2024. The film stars Deepika, Ajay, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan calls Deepika Padukone 'Singham 5' in old BTS clip, fans say: He envisioned that you'd be doing the film
