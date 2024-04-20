Deepika Padukone in cop avatar recreates Ajay Devgn's iconic pose in Singham Again pic: Rohit Shetty calls her 'my hero'

Check out Deepika's ‘Lady Singham’

Rohit took to Instagram and shared a motion poster of Deepika in a cop avatar from Singham Again. Deepika was seen striking Ajay Devgn's iconic Singham pose. Sharing the poster, Rohit wrote, “MY HERO... REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI (In reel and in real) LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone.”

Reactions to Deepika aka Lady Singham's pic

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans chimed in to react to it in the comments section. One wrote, "Omg (oh my God) Deepika looks so fab... ekdum mast (Absolutely amazing)."Another commented, "Lady Singham!!!" Deepika herself commented on Rohit's Instagram post, writing, "Let’s do this!" A fan also wrote about the upcoming film, "This might actually be the biggest blockbuster."

Deepika as Shakti Shetty

Last year, the first look of Deepika as the lady cop Shakti Shetty was unveiled. In the poster, Deepika donned the cop uniform for the first time. She is seen sitting in front of what seems like a burning vehicle and holding a guy with a gun in his mouth. In the second pic, the actor is seen holding a gun with a bandage on her hand and a smile on her face.

More about the film

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. Singham Again is the third installment of the hit franchise and the film is all set to be released in theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. Ajay-starrer Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj, followed by Singham Returns in 2014.