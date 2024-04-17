Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone spotted on Singham Again sets in police uniform. See pics

Deepika Padukone is back on the sets of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The paparazzi caught the actor, who is expecting her first child, in full costume, shooting for the film with Rohit and other actors. (Also read: Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone's best vacation pics with Ranveer Singh and friends) Deepika Padukone plays a policewoman in Singham Again.

Deepika on Singham Again sets

Deepika wore a police uniform with her hair tied in a bun. She also had sunglasses on to complete the ‘cool’ look. Fans were surprised to see her return to work after announcing her pregnancy in February. Her baby bump wasn't visible in the photos. The pictures were shared by Zoom on Wednesday morning.

“Isn't she pregnant,” asked a fan on Twitter. “She still can shoot till whenever she feels comfortable,” replied someone else to the tweet. Another joked, “Mother isn't mothering yet?”

About Deepika's projects and pregnancy

Deepika plays Shakti Shetty in Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. The film brings together all the major names from Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Earlier, Deepika and Rohit had shared a poster featuring Deepika in a sinister avatar as Shakti. Arjun Kapoor plays the villain in the movie.

Deepika and Ranveer announced her pregnancy in February. The news comes days after reports of Deepika Padukone's pregnancy were doing social media rounds when the actor was photographed covering her midsection at the 77th BAFTA awards which she attended as a presenter.

The couple shared the news in an Instagram post. September 2024, read the picture embossed with baby shoes and clothing. Later, Deepika and Ranveer also attended the pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Ranveer also joked there how he couldn't believe that he is going to be a dad.

Deepika and Ranveer, both 38, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

Deepika will also be seen with Prabhas in sci-fi fantasy movie Kalki AD 2089.