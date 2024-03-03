Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 3 live updates: Neetu shares family portrait with Alia, Ranbir, Kareena

Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre wedding day 3 live updates: The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become the talk of the town. The pictures and videos of the Ambani family and guests are going viral on social media. Everyone from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in attendance for the 3- day affair in Jamnagar....Read More

• The guest list of around 2,000 included King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and wife Jetsun Pema of Bhutan, who arrived on Thursday, besides singer Rihanna who landed in Jamnagar on Thursday too, will perform at the event. Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul and Diljit Dosanjh as well as illusionist David Blaine will perform during the celebrations, the guest list also includes actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, among others.

• Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Saudi Aramco chairperson Yasir Al Rumayyan, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company CEO and MD Sultan Al Jaber, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink, American scientist Dr Richard Klausner, besides cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar attended the Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities.

• The inaugural day was themed 'An Evening in Everland,' where guests wore sophisticated cocktail attire. The event was scheduled to commence at 5:30 p.m., promising an enchanting start to the festivities.