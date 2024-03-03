Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 3 live updates: Neetu shares family portrait with Alia, Ranbir, Kareena
Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre wedding day 3 live updates: The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have become the talk of the town. The pictures and videos of the Ambani family and guests are going viral on social media. Everyone from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in attendance for the 3- day affair in Jamnagar....Read More
• The guest list of around 2,000 included King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and wife Jetsun Pema of Bhutan, who arrived on Thursday, besides singer Rihanna who landed in Jamnagar on Thursday too, will perform at the event. Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul and Diljit Dosanjh as well as illusionist David Blaine will perform during the celebrations, the guest list also includes actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, among others.
• Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Saudi Aramco chairperson Yasir Al Rumayyan, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company CEO and MD Sultan Al Jaber, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink, American scientist Dr Richard Klausner, besides cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar attended the Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities.
• The inaugural day was themed 'An Evening in Everland,' where guests wore sophisticated cocktail attire. The event was scheduled to commence at 5:30 p.m., promising an enchanting start to the festivities.
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: Alia Bhatt shares adorable pic with Ranbir
Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live: Alia Bhatt shared her OOTD from Day 2 on her Instagram handle on Sunday. She can be seen wearing a golden and white ethnic outfit. In one of the pictures, she struck an adorable pose with husband Ranbir Kapoor, who sported a black sherwani.
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta head to Jamnagar
Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live: After Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport heading to Jamnagar. The megastar wore a black hoodie with a big lion imprint on it.
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: MS Dhoni does dandiya with DJ Bravo
Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live: Ace cricketer MS Dhoni can be seen greeting Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and doing dandiya with others, including DJ Bravo. He wore an off-white kurta, contrasting the ethnic look with white sneakers.
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: Neetu Kapoor posts a family portrait
Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live: Neetu Kapoor posted a family portrait from the festivities, featuring son Ranbir, daughter-in-law Alia, niece Kareena, and her husband Saif Ali Khan, all dressed to their traditional best.
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina enjoy performances
Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live: Khushi Kapoor was spotted sitting besides her The Archies co-star and rumoured boyfriend, Vedang Raina. They smiled and applauded as they enjoyed watching the performances together.
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: Diljit Dosanjh leaves Jamnagar after performance
Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live: After rocking the night away with his performance, Diljit Dosanjh has left Jamnagar. He made Kareena Kapoor shake a leg to his song Proper Patola and conversed with Nita Ambani in Gujarati.
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: Abhishek, Aishwarya leave for Jamnagar
Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live: After giving the first two days a miss, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are on their way to Jamnagar to attend the last day of the pre-wedding bash.
Anant Ambani pre-wedding live: Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir go Naatu Naatu
Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live: The three Khans – Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman – came together on stage and danced on the Oscar-winning RRR track Naatu Naatu. But when they failed to strike the hook step, they tried their own signature steps instead.