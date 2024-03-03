Anant Ambani feels 'earthquakes and tsunamis' in his heart for Radhika Merchant. Watch

Anant Ambani made a heartfelt speech for his soon-to-be wife, Radhika Merchant, during their pre-wedding festivities that are currently taking place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. In his speech, he first thanked his parents for everything they've done for him and then went on to talk about Radhika. He mentioned how she makes him feel 'earthquakes and tsunamis in his heart'. Anant Ambani made a heartfelt speech about Radhika Merchant during their pre-wedding festivities.

Anant began his speech by thanking his parents, especially his mother, Nita Ambani, who put in 18-19 hours a day for the past few months to make this event successful. He also expressed his appreciation for his father, sister, brother, brother-in-law and sister-in-law for making the event 'memorable' for the couple.

Anant then talked about his health issues. He said, "As many of you already know, my life has not always been entirely a bed of roses. I have also experienced the pain of thorns. I have faced many health crises since childhood. But my father and mother have never let me feel that. My parents have always stood by me, and they have always made me feel that if I can think about it, I will do it, and I think that is what my parents mean to me. I am eternally grateful to them.” (Also Read: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities spark meme fest, jokes)

Coming to his bride-to-be, Radhika, he poured his heart out to her and expressed how he is the lucky one. "I am 100% the lucky one. There is no doubt about that. I don’t know how I got Radhika. I am definitely the luckiest here. Radhika has been with me for the last seven years, and I feel that I met Radhika yesterday. But every day, I fall more and more in love with her. Like my brother-in-law says, when he used to see my sister, he had volcanoes and fountains going up in his heart, and I would say I have earthquakes and tsunamis going on in my heart when I see Radhika. So, thank you, Radhika, for everything," said Anant.

Further in his speech, Anant expressed gratitude to his soon-to-be in-laws and his grandmother. "I would like to take blessings from my grandmom Kokila mummy. She is from Jamnagar and she has been a big inspiration to me. I am always motivated by her. My grandfather will be blessing me. My Nani is a Nagar Brahmin and she has taught me a lot. I have stayed mostly with my Nani when I was young. She taught me everything. And I have Radhika’s Nani here, her nana is blessing us from heaven. My nana also is blessing us from above. They are going to be extremely happy.” (Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding day 3 live updates: Internet flooded with celebrities' dance videos)

Towards the end, he mentioned Vantara and said that it has been his passion for the last two years. Anant said, "We started the first rescue centre, I think, in 2008, and it's been only possible because of my parents and my family’s support. My mother and my father have always taught me to serve, and this was my giving back to society. I started small and as my grandfather said, dare to dream, I dreamt and turned it into reality. I don’t want to talk much about it. I want you all to experience it.”