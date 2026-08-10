Pilgrimage and numbers: What data says about Kanwar Yatra | Number Theory

Public display of religiosity does not mean kanwariya states are more religious in daily life

The scale of the Shrawan pilgrimage and its visible impact on everyday life along the routes does not mean that Hindus in states that are more likely to send kanwariyas are more religious. The average Bihari Hindu spends 10.9 minutes per day in religious activity according to the 2024 Time Use Survey, the same as the average Indian Hindu. Hindus in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand spend a couple of minutes less. While Uttarakhand Hindus do rank on the higher end, they still spend about five minutes less than the Hindus in Odisha, who rank highest. More importantly, in all states, almost all of the time is spent on private prayer rather than in collective religious practices. This squares with anecdotal and qualitative explanations of the Kanwar Yatra, which attribute its popularity also to factors beyond religious practice.