Why is Clavicular switching to multistreaming? Streamer names Twitch and X, leaving Kick’s future unclear

Clavicular has announced plans to switch to multistreaming, with Twitch and X the platforms he is most likely to use. He shared the update on X on August 9, writing: “Going to switch to multistreaming. Twitch and X most likely.” Clavicular did not say he is leaving Kick or announce an exclusive deal with Twitch or X. He also did not give a start date. The announcement comes as Clavicular continues to be closely linked with Kick, where he has built his streaming career through IRL broadcasts and looksmaxxing content. His latest post leaves his plans for Kick unclear.

Clavicular names Twitch and X for multistreaming Clavicular’s post gives only limited details about what comes next. He named Twitch and X as the platforms he is most likely to use but did not say when the change will begin. He also did not say whether Kick will remain part of his streaming schedule.

For now, the confirmed development is that Clavicular plans to multistream, with Twitch and X his stated choices. His next steps involving Kick have not been announced.

Clavicular criticised Kick’s clipping program The multistreaming announcement came after Clavicular spoke about Kick’s clipping program earlier in August. He criticised the way clips from his streams were being used and said they made him “look fucking terrible.”

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Clavicular also spoke about wanting more control over the clips and how his content was presented. The comments became part of the discussion around his relationship with Kick.

However, Clavicular did not say in his August 9 post that those complaints were the reason for his multistreaming plan.

How did Clavicular built his streaming career on Kick? Kick has been a major part of Clavicular’s rise as a livestreamer. He built a large audience through long IRL streams, public interactions and looksmaxxing content, while clips from those broadcasts helped spread his content across social media.

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One of his major projects was the “Mog World Order” subathon, which ran for an extended period and became one of his biggest streaming events. In August, he followed it with his “US College Tour”, taking his livestreams to colleges and fraternities across the US.

His Kick streams have also drawn large live audiences, with his content spreading widely through clips on social media. Kick has therefore been an important part of Clavicular’s rise as a livestreamer.

His latest multistreaming announcement marks a possible expansion to Twitch and X, but he has not confirmed whether those platforms will replace or operate alongside Kick.