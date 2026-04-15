Is Clavicular okay? Alleged overdose during livestream sparks fears; ‘pray for him’

Clavicular, the popular streamer, suffered an alleged overdose during a livestream on Tuesday. Known for making ‘ looksmaxxing ’ famous, Clavicular or Braden Eric Peters has made a niche for himself and amassed a strong supporter base, many of whom expressed concern about his condition.

Another added that EMS was reportedly called, sharing an alleged recording of first response units. “Rescue teams respond, 20 year old male, Overdose,” they could be heard saying.

Is Clavicular okay? Clavicular's condition remains unknown amid reports of him overdosing. “Kick streamer Clavicular may have suffered an overdose while live streaming. The stream ended suddenly after he appeared completely out of it, and his condition is unknown,” a page noted. One person claimed, citing a source, that Clavicular was stable. However, this information could not be independently verified since there has been no official statement from authorities or from Clavicular's team.

Also Read | Dear Boys, Looksmaxxing Is a Fool’s Errand

While the exact conditions of what led to the overdose is not known either, speculations have been rampant on social media. “Take a deep breath, and sit down. This is serious. Clavicular may have just overdosed on butanediol possibly due to mixing it with opiods. I am praying he is stable and makes it out of this hell hole. We need Clav to go on a health-maxxing journey. He can still have fun. But safe,” one person claimed.

One page went so far as to claim that the overdose was scripted. “Clavicular Overdose allegedly scripted as cameras can be seen cutting off right as they are laughing, all before the alleged incident happens.” However, there is no proof of the same. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

Meanwhile, the news of the recent alleged overdose impacted other streamers. Sneako offered prayers and said he would catch up with Clavicular ‘off stream’. A post also falsely claimed that the 20-year-old had died.

Grok weighed in on the many speculations surrounding Clavicular after the alleged overdose during his Kick stream. The AI chatbot wrote “Reports of Clavicular abruptly ending his Kick stream while appearing impaired are circulating, tied to a leaked 911 call for a 20-year-old male overdose. Multiple sources claim he's stable, but no official confirmation from him, his team, or authorities yet. Condition remains unverified.”

Clavicular was recently in the news after he opened fire on an alligator in Florida, sparking fears of arrest. However, he was taken in after that, not for the shooting, but allegedly for another argument that had broken out on his stream.