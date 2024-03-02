Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities spark meme fest, jokes

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s glam pre-wedding festivities are taking place in Jamnagar. It started on March 1 and the celebrations will continue till March 3 with guests attending from India and across the world. Popstar Rihanna also performed at one of the events on Day 1. There’s a lot of chatter on social media surrounding the pre-wedding festivities, including memes and jokes. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre wedding festivities: A meme shared by an X user. (X/@Sochtee_hai)

We have collected some of the memes around Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities that may leave you in splits.

An X user shared a meme referencing two characters from the film Phir Hera Pheri played by Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities meme. (X/@Sochtee_hai)

This individual imagined how Jamnagar airport may look like with all the guests visiting from different parts of India and the world.

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities meme fest. (X/@sagarcasm)

Here are some more tweets:

From Bollywood stars to industrialists to sportspersons, these star-studded events are attended by guests from all walks of life. Various programmes are crafted for the guests to enjoy during their three-day-long stay at the luxurious tents.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and philanthropist Nita Ambani’s son had his ‘roka’ ceremony with daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant back in 2022. The couple had a formal engagement in 2023. The duo is set to tie the knot this year in July. The wedding is scheduled to take place in Mumbai.