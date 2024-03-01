Nita Ambani shares ‘2 important wishes’ she has for son Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

A video of Nita Ambani talking about Anant Ambani’s wedding was shared on X. In the video, the philanthropist shares that she has “two important wishes” when it comes to her youngest son’s wedding with Radhika Merchant. Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre wedding festivities: Nita Ambani talks about her son’s marriage. (X/@ANI)

ANI shared the video on X and wrote, “Founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani speaks on the pre-wedding function of her son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant”. In the next few lines, they added a quote from Nita Ambani.

"When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture...," ANI added.

Take a look at this video where Nita Ambani talks about her son’s upcoming wedding:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the video has collected more than 3.1 lakh views. The clip has further accumulated close to 5,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to Nita Ambani’s video.

How did X users react to this video?

“When we celebrate our roots, we celebrate our traditions and Indianness,” wrote an X user. “This is awesome,” added another. “Taking India to the world and promoting it as a wedding destination by showcasing its rich heritage and culture. This wedding is the talk of the globe at the moment & #Ambani family is at the centre stage,’ joined a third. “This is not just a marriage but a bold statement to the world for considering India for a ‘destination wedding’. Rich culture, colourful life, oldest heritage and state of the art facilities,” tweeted a fourth.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began today. Guests from across India, as well as, all over the world have arrived at Jamnagar in Gujarat to attend the events. The couple is set to tie the knot in July.