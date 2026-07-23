Rainbow fire update: Evacuations around Rainbow Crest as fire spreads over 50 acres - check map, visuals
A brush fire in Rainbow prompted evacuation warnings. Level 3 alerts cover areas east of Rainbow Crest, while Level 2 warnings extend west to Matt Road.
A brush fire on Rainbow Crest, in California's San Diego County sparked evacuation warning in some areas around Rainbow Crest Rd passing through the heart of the city.
The fire is located east of Rainbow Crest, and it is moving further east at a moderate rate of speed, according to Watch Duty, as of 11:35am PDT. Watch Duty says that the fire is now over 50 acres with multiple engines responding.
Rainbow Fire Evacuations: Check Map, Areas Affected
A Level 3 evacuation warning has been issued for residents further east, though Gomez Creek up to a few miles east of Gomez Creek. A Level 2 Evacuation warning was issued for the areas west of 300 Block of Rainbow Crest. It included areas around Huntley Road, Moonridge Road, and further west till Matt Road.
This story is being update
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More