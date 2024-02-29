Radhika Marchant asks paparazzi ‘Jamnagar kaisa laga’ as she serves food during anna seva with Anant Ambani

A sweet moment of Anant Ambani and Radhika Marchent’s interaction with paparazzi covering an event of their pre-wedding festivities was captured on camera. The moment was captured when the duo took part in the traditional practice of ‘Anna Seva’ in Jamnagar in Gujarat. During the event, the couple, along with other members of the Ambani family, served food to locals. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Couple serving food to villagers in Jamnagar. (ANI)

“#AnantAmbani and #RadhikaMerchant spreading smiles and warmth during 'Anna Seva' while engaging with the paparazzi,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

The clip opens to show the couple twinning in red-coloured traditional attire. After posing for pictures for the reporters, Radhika goes on to say how it feels nice to have so many people gather in Jamnagar. She then asks, “Jamnagar kaisa laga apko” to a reporter and adds “Hawa pani kaisa hai?”. In the video, Anant also says “Ap log bhi sab khana pina khana” to the paparazzi.

The video was posted some ten hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 2.5 lakh views. The post has further collected nearly 7,300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

“So down to Earth,” wrote an Instagram user. “They are so cute and humble,” added another. “Kitne cute hai ye dono [How cute are they],” posted a third. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

Earlier, in an interview with India Today ,Anant revealed why he chose Jamnagar as his wedding venue. "I have grown up here, and it's my good fortune that we could plan the celebration here. This is my dadi's janmbhoomi and my dada and papa's karmbhoomi. And this is my home. My father often says that this is my dada's sasural (in-laws' house), and hence we are celebrating here. I also believe I am from Jamnagar, yahin ka nagarik hun," he told the outlet.

He also added that there is another reason behind his decision. He shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Wed in India’ call inspired him. “It's a matter of pride and happiness when our PM said that one should get married in India," he added.