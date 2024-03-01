Inside look at luxurious tents at Anant, Radhika's pre wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities have started in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Several video of celebrities attending the gala celebrations have been shared on social media. From singer Rihanna to film personalities such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan to sports stars Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni among several others have arrived in Jamnagar to enjoy the festivities. Saina Nehwal gave a glimpse of the tents for guests while attending Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities. (Instagram/@nehwalsaina)

Now badminton player Saina Nehwal has taken to her Instagram page to share a video of the gorgeous setup for guests to stay in. A few hours ago, Nehwal shared an inside view of the luxurious tent accommodation for guests. The set-up is complete with a bedroom, lunging area, dressing area and more.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"The perfect Ambani wedding," Nehwal wrote while sharing the video. It opens to show her busting some cool dance moves before taking viewers inside the glam tent. The video shows a glimpse of the sitting area, followed by a view of the bedroom. The room features a large four poster bed, a sofa set on the side, a television, an air conditioner and several other amenities a guest may need. Adjoining the bedroom is a dressing area with a large mirror and even a desk and chair.

Watch the video of setup here:

Within just a few hours of being shared, the video has collected over 200,000 views and more than 12,600 likes. Several people have posted comments about the stunning accommodation for guests.

Here's how X users have reacted to the video:

"Very nice," shared an individual. "Thanks SAINA for sharing," posted another. "Jamnagar main Rann Festival feeling," wrote a third.

What do you think about this video?