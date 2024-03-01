Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates: Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, other high-profile guests in Jamnagar
Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities are set to begin from Friday in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Celebrities from India and around the world, including singer Rihanna, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji and many others as well as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, are attending the pre-wedding festivities that will be hosted at the Reliance Greens Complex in Jamnagar....Read More
The guest list of around 2,000 included King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and wife Jetsun Pema of Bhutan, who arrived on Thursday, besides singer Rihanna who landed in Jamnagar on Thursday too, and is expected to perform at the event. Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul and Diljit Dosanjh as well as illusionist David Blaine will perform during the celebrations, the guest list also includes actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor, among others.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Saudi Aramco chairperson Yasir Al Rumayyan, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company CEO and MD Sultan Al Jaber, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink, American scientist Dr Richard Klausner, besides cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar are expected to attend the Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities.
The inaugural day is slated to be themed 'An Evening in Everland,' where guests are expected to adorn themselves in sophisticated cocktail attire. The event is scheduled to commence at 5:30 p.m., promising an enchanting start to the festivities.
Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates: Rihanna paid $6.3 million to sing?
Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates: Rihanna is being paid £5 million (approximately $6.3 million) to perform at the Ambani bash, as per a report by Daily Mail. The buzz is that Rihanna is doing a big set, which includes a medley of her songs and solo hits like Diamonds.
Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates: VIP lounge
Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates: Jamnagar is ready for the high-profile pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A video of the VIP lounge at the airport with welcome drinks and Indian sweets is out. There is also a video showing a glimpse of today's arrangements.
Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates: Celebs at airport
Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates: Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav greets Zaheer Khan and actor-wife Sagarika Ghatge at the Mumbai airport as they leave for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.
Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates: Rihanna jokes about her luggage video
Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates: Rihanna's 'massive' 12-foot luggage arrived in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash on Thursday. After the video went viral, Rihanna joked about the size of her luggage, commenting on a fan's video, "The stage couldn’t fit in my carry-on."
Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates: Guests arrive in Jamnagar
Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant pre-wedding live updates: From Rihanna to Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, many celebrity guests have arrived in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.