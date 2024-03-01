Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: List of guests who arrived in Jamnagar
Celebrities like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Singer Rihanna have arrived in the city to take part in the pre-wedding celebrations.
Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar in July. However, pre-wedding celebrations for the event are set to begin on Friday. Celebrities have already started arriving in the city to take part in the pre-wedding celebrations.
Here's a list of celebrities who have already reached Jamnagar to attend the event:
- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan
- Singer Rihanna
- Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone
- Actor Shah Rukh Khan and family
- Salman Khan
- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
- Actress Rani Mukerji
- Actor Arjun Kapoor
- Film producer Boney Kapoor
- Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji
- Film director Atlee
- Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis
- Orhan Awatramani
Other important personalities who are expected to attend Anant's pre-wedding bash are Bill Gates, fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, as well as many cricketers and Bollywood film stars.
Invitations have also been extended to prominent figures including Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Bhutan's Queen Jetsun Pema, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Saudi Aramco chairperson Yasir Al Rumayyan for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant scheduled from March 1 to 3.
The guest list also featured notable personalities such as former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Canada Stephen Harper, World Economic Forum chairperson Klaus Schwab, former president of Bolivia Jorge Quiroga, and former PM of Australia Kevin Rudd.
The pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani began with a traditional 'anna seva' ceremony. This event took place in Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, where Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and other members of the Ambani and Merchant families served traditional Gujarati food to villagers. The 'anna seva' involved serving food to approximately 51,000 local residents, and it is expected to continue for several days. Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant, also participated in the event.
(With agencies' inputs)
