Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: List of guests who arrived in Jamnagar

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant in Gujarat's Jamnagar in July. However, pre-wedding celebrations for the event are set to begin on Friday. Celebrities have already started arriving in the city to take part in the pre-wedding celebrations. Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, serve traditional Gujarati food to villagers ahead of their pre-wedding celebrations on the outskirts of Jamnagar, Gujarat.(REUTERS)

Here's a list of celebrities who have already reached Jamnagar to attend the event:

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan

Singer Rihanna

Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and family

Salman Khan

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Actress Rani Mukerji

Actor Arjun Kapoor

Film producer Boney Kapoor

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji

Film director Atlee

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis

Orhan Awatramani

Other important personalities who are expected to attend Anant's pre-wedding bash are Bill Gates, fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, as well as many cricketers and Bollywood film stars.

Invitations have also been extended to prominent figures including Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Bhutan's Queen Jetsun Pema, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Saudi Aramco chairperson Yasir Al Rumayyan for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant scheduled from March 1 to 3.

The guest list also featured notable personalities such as former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Canada Stephen Harper, World Economic Forum chairperson Klaus Schwab, former president of Bolivia Jorge Quiroga, and former PM of Australia Kevin Rudd.

The pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani began with a traditional 'anna seva' ceremony. This event took place in Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, where Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and other members of the Ambani and Merchant families served traditional Gujarati food to villagers. The 'anna seva' involved serving food to approximately 51,000 local residents, and it is expected to continue for several days. Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant, also participated in the event.

(With agencies' inputs)